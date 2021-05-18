Kerry says US examining carbon border tax, sees risks

“We want to make sure that it’s not going to have a counter impact, a negative impact on this process,” Kerry said.

“Nobody wants their businesses disadvantaged" by introducing carbon taxes that businesses elsewhere don't pay, he said.

“But we do have some concerns about what the downstream impact might be, and we want to understand that fully before jumping on this,” Kerry added. “Our preference would be that every country is joining in in a fair manner in its efforts to reduce emissions sufficiently, that we’re all paying the price of avoiding the consequences of the global climate crisis.”

“That includes obviously major emitting nations in the world. We all know who they are,” he said.

As secretary of state during the second Obama administration, Kerry played a key role in negotiations between the U.S. and China, which is now the world's biggest polluter, that paved the way for the 2015 Paris climate accord. In his new post as Biden's climate envoy, Kerry, 77, is again engaged in a flurry of international diplomacy ahead of the U.N. talks set to take place in Glasgow, Scotland.