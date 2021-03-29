Late fade pushes S&P 500 slightly below its record high

Credit Suisse said that it “and a number of other banks” are exiting trades they made with a significant U.S.-based hedge fund, which defaulted on a “margin call” last week. A margin call happens when a broker tells a client to put up cash after it borrowed money to make trades. Neither Credit Suisse nor Nomura named the client, but news reports identified it as New York-based Archegos Capital Management.

Shares of Credit Suisse and Nomura each fell at least 16% in their home countries, and U.S. banks got caught in the downdraft as investors question whether the soured trades will stay isolated or have a more widespread effect through the system.

“This is sort of an example of the leverage you don’t see," Martin said. “We all know there's a fair amount of debt out there, but what we don't know is how much of this is out there."

Morgan Stanley fell 2.6%, and financial stocks across the S&P 500 lost 0.9% for one of the sharpest losses among the 11 sectors that make up the index.