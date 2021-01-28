Liquid nitrogen leak at Georgia poultry plant kills 6

Workers who had fled the plant were gathered outside when firefighters responded to the leak Thursday morning, Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett said.

“Once the units arrived, they found a large contingent of employees that had evacuated, along with multiple victims that were in that crowd that were also experiencing medical emergencies around the facility," Brackett said.

Beth Downs, a spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System, said five people died at the plant and one person died in the emergency room.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Derreck Booth said officials were trying to notify family members of the deceased. No names were released. Ancrum said maintenance personnel, supervisors and managers were among the victims.

“Every team member is equally important to us, and our hearts go out to their families and communities who have suffered such a devastating loss,” Ancrum said.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said Thursday that two of the six people who died in a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant were Mexican citizens.