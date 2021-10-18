Maduro ally appears in court to face corruption charges

“They are putting the case of one individual above the welfare, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made clear their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, for prosperity, and, at a most basic level, an alleviation of the humanitarian suffering that the regime has inflicted on the Venezuelan people,” spokesman Ned Price said.

Norway, which is sponsoring the fledgling talks, urged restraint after Maduro's government said it would not travel to Mexico City for the next round of talks, which were scheduled to take place this week.

“We will keep working for the parties to, as soon as possible, continue their important effort at the negotiating table for an inclusive political solution for the benefit of the Venezuelan people,” Norway's foreign ministry said in a statement

In Caracas' historic Plaza Bolivar, Saab's wife, a former Italian model, led a small rally Sunday of a few dozen government supporters protesting what they see as Saab's “kidnapping.”

“I don't plan to lie to favor the U.S.,” said a nervous-sounding Camilla Fabri, reading a letter she said was penned by her husband. “I've not committed any crime, in the U.S. or in any country.”