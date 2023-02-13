China says more than 10 U.S. high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission. In response, the United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China. The Chinese allegation came after the U.S. shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to South Carolina, sparking a new crisis in bilateral relations that have spiraled to their lowest level in decades. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson gave no details about the alleged U.S. balloons. China says the balloon shot down by the U.S. was an unmanned airship conducting meteorological research that had blown off course. It has accused the U.S. of overreacting and has threatened to take action in response.