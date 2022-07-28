Manchin, Schumer reach deal; N. Korea threatens to use nukes; 'Jeopardy!' names hosts (again)

Today is Thursday, July 28, 2022. Let's get caught up.
TODAY'S WEATHER
Record hot temperatures continue for the Pacific Northwest as a flood threat remains for the central US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
TOP STORIES
In a startling turnabout, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have reached an expansive agreement that had eluded them for months on health care, energy and climate issues, taxes on higher earners and corporations and trimming the federal debt. The two Democrats say the Senate will vote on the wide-ranging measure next week, setting up President Joe Biden and Democrats for an unexpected victory they can claim in the runup to November congressional elections in which their control of Congress is in peril. A House vote would come afterward, perhaps later in August. Unanimous Republican opposition in both chambers seems certain.
The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The report comes at a critical time. Consumers and businesses have been struggling under the weight of punishing inflation and higher borrowing costs. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time.
The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. That's according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed Wednesday that he has asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner. He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.
The owner and operator of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic says a judge’s ruling that will delay the closing of the state's lone abortion clinic should provide more than enough time for her to move it a few miles away to Minnesota. Red River Women’s Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker said Thursday that she was prepared to reopen her Fargo clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, next week if the state’s abortion ban had taken effect Thursday. She says now, she'll have more time to ensure everything goes smoothly when she reopens in Moorhead, likely within the next month. Minnesota has become an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.
Russian forces have launched massive missile strikes on the Kyiv and the Chernihiv regions, areas that haven’t been targeted in weeks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions months ago, failing to capture either. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate" a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv. Also on Thursday, Ukrainian media quoted Ukraine’s presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine's operation to liberate the occupied southern region of Kherson “has already begun.”
Triple-digit heat is being investigated as the cause of death for four people in Oregon as a sweltering heat wave enveloped the Pacific Northwest and the forecast show no sign of letting up. Portland could break a record for the length of the heat wave this week with near triple-digit temperatures predicted through Saturday. Authorities are expanding capacity at some cooling centers into the weekend. Portland's previous heat wave duration record is for six consecutive days that are 95 degrees or warmer. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for much of the state.
A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination. They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park. Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month. The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.
“Jeopardy!” is giving itself two answers to the question of who gets to host the quiz show — Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. Bialik and Jennings have been serving as rotating hosts since Mike Richards exited the show amid controversy after a short tenure as the late Alex Trebek’s replacement. Jennings, an all-time “Jeopardy!” champion, and actor Bialik were among those who’d filled in after longtime host Trebek’s death from cancer in 2020. While the stints were seen as tryouts, the job unexpectedly went to Richards, the then-executive producer. Last year, a report of Richards' past podcast comments led to his departure from the show after a week in the host job.
“Leave It to Beaver” actor Tony Dow has died. Agent Frank Bilotta says Dow died Wednesday at age 77. As Wally Cleaver on the beloved sitcom that ran on CBS and ABC from 1957 to 1963, Dow helped create the popular and lasting image of the 20th century American teenager. Wally was the just-a-little-wiser big brother “Beaver” Cleaver, played by Jerry Mathers. Dow would revive the role of Wally in a 1980s sequel series and also worked as a television director. Dow announced in May that he had been diagnosed with prostate and gall bladder cancer. Bilotta, who represented Dow in his work as a sculptor, confirmed his death in an email to The Associated Press.
MORNING LISTEN: "ETHICAL LIFE" PODCAST
Episode 48: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the recent protests aimed at Supreme Court justices and whether confronting them or other public officials in private spaces is appropriate.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1984, the Summer Olympics open in Los Angeles with a record 140 nations competing. See more sports moments from this date:
