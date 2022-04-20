Mask ruling forces Biden to shift strategy; Netflix considers ads; Johnny Depp testifies in libel case

Today is Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Freeze alerts in place for parts of the East this morning as the West sees more rain and snow. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri discusses when Spring returns for the East.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, April 20
President Joe Biden’s administration has been working for months to prepare people to rethink their personal risk calculations as the nation gets used to the idea of living with an endemic COVID-19. That measured approach disappeared abruptly after a federal judge threw out a federal requirement to mask up when using mass transit. The ruling adds to the administration’s messaging challenges as it tries to move past the virus in the leadup to midterm elections. The Biden administration is accelerating its efforts to provide the best advice for millions making their own personal safety decisions on the still-dangerous pandemic. It’s both a public health imperative and an important shift in emphasis for Biden’s political future.
Russian forces have pressured a stubborn pocket of resistance in Mariupol amid renewed hopes Wednesday for an evacuation of thousands of civilians from the shattered port city. Mariupol is a key battleground in Moscow’s new onslaught to take control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. In addition to pounding the holdout in Mariupol, Russian forces have intensified their attacks along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long elsewhere in what is known as the Donbas. If successful, the offensive would carve Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a badly needed victory following the failed attempt by Moscow’s forces to storm the capital, Kyiv.
Streaming service Netflix is dealing with a sharp drop in subscribers by considering changes to its service that it has long resisted. Netflix suffered its first loss of subscribers in years, an unwelcome surprise that drove its stock down 25%. The company says it will try to minimize password sharing and consider creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising. Those changes are aimed at helping Netflix regain the momentum it's lost during the past year. Pandemic-driven lockdowns that kept people streaming content at home have lifted and services such as Apple and Walt Disney have begun to chip away at its vast audience.
In the climax of France’s presidential campaign, centrist President Emmanuel Macron and far-right contender Marine Le Pen will meet Wednesday evening in a one-on-one TV debate that promises to be tough for both. It could also prove decisive ahead of Sunday’s runoff vote. In 2017, a similar debate struck a decisive blow to Le Pen's campaign. She had looked hesitant, consulting notes piled up in front of her, appeared to lose her composure and made basic mistakes on economic topics — which Macron pounced on. This time, Macron, 44, has emerged ahead from the April 10 first round and is leading in opinion polls. But Le Pen, 53, has significantly narrowed the gap compared to 2017.
Winds kicked up a towering wall of flames in rural northern Arizona on Tuesday, tearing through two-dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes. Coconino County declared an emergency as the fast-moving wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to over 9 square miles. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and Ponderosa pine trees. More than 750 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated. Smoke billowed into the air Tuesday in a scene reminiscent of a dozen years ago when a much-larger fire burned in the area. Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.
Actor Johnny Depp told jurors that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of physical and sexual assault. Depp on Tuesday flatly denied ever hitting Heard, calling the allegations against him disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.” Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote a 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but, prior to Tuesday afternoon, the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his lawyers. Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.
Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii. The actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films was arrested on an assault charge. Police say Miller became irate after being asked to leave a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the head. It's Miller's second arrest on the Big Island in recent weeks. The actor was arrested at a karaoke bar last month. Police say Miller grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts. Miller's attorney didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 23 points and handed out 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies looked much more like the team that posted the NBA’s second-best record, routing the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-96 on Tuesday night to even up their first-round Western Conference series at 1 apiece.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park); the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.
In 1986, Michael Jordan sets an NBA single-game playoff scoring record with 63 points in a 135-131 double overtime loss to the Boston Celtics.…
***