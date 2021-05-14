Masks come off in 'great day for America'; Palestinian families flee Israeli bombardment; WNBA is back

Today is Friday, May 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Biden calls it a 'great day for America' as CDC says masks can come off for vaccinated Americans; Palestinian families flee Israeli bombardment, massing of ground troops; the WNBA returns for its 25th season tonight.
TOP STORIES
'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
“Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said during a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance, an event where he and his staff went without masks. Hours earlier in the Oval Office, where Biden was meeting with vaccinated Republican lawmakers, he led the group in removing their masks when the guidance was announced.
“If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask," he said, summarizing the new guidance and encouraging more Americans to roll up their sleeves. “Get vaccinated — or wear a mask until you do.” Read more:
Palestinians flee as Israeli artillery pounds northern Gaza
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian families grabbed their children and belongings and fled neighborhoods on the outskirts of Gaza City on Friday as Israel unleashed heavy artillery fire at what it said was a large network of militant tunnels ahead of a possible ground invasion.
Israel has massed troops along the border and called up 9,000 reservists as fighting intensifies with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. Palestinian militants have fired some 1,800 rockets, and the Israeli military has launched more than 600 airstrikes, toppling at least three high-rise apartment buildings, and has shelled some areas with tanks stationed near the frontier. Read more:
WNBA returns, celebrating 25th anniversary season
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is back and celebrating its silver anniversary.
It was a busy offseason for the longest running women's professional sports league that will tip off its 25th season Friday night.
There was a lot of player movement in the offseason, headlined by Candace Parker heading home to Chicago after playing the first 13 years of her career in Los Angeles. Read more:
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans vaulted Rep. Elise Stefanik into the ranks of House leadership Friday, electing an ardent Donald Trump defender in hopes of calming their searing civil war over the deposed Rep. Liz Cheney's unremitting combat with the former president.
WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations intensified over a potentially bipartisan infrastructure package that could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan.
A graphic calling the East Coast fuel supply crunch “Biden’s Gas Crisis.” A tweet speculating that gas stations running dry was an “INSIDE JOB.” A meme depicting the president and vice president cheering about the “Green New Deal” in front of a snaking line at a fuel station.
As a candidate, President Joe Biden promised to protect those often described as “dreamers,” brought to the U.S. illegally as children, and their families by reinstating an Obama-era policy that protected them from deportation.
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California has been charged in throat-slashing serial killings that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Thursday.
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Lightning is believed to have killed a herd of 18 wild Asiatic elephants in remote northeastern India, a forest official said Friday.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Nine people were wounded Thursday evening in Rhode Island's capital in what police there believe to be the largest shooting in city history.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday joined a growing number of Republican governors who are stopping payment of an extra $300 a week in pay for unemployed workers as a way to force people to return to work.
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A group of scientists urged the Biden administration Thursday to restore legal protections for gray wolves, saying their removal earlier this year was premature and that states are allowing too many of the animals to be killed.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. officials said Thursday they will try to stamp out wildfires as quickly as possible this year as severe drought tightens its grip across the West and sets the stage for another destructive summer of blazes.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The inventor of the adhesive used on one of 3M's best-known products, the Post-it Note, has died, according to the company and his published obituary.
ON THIS DATE
In 1961, Freedom Riders were attacked by violent mobs in Anniston and Birmingham, Alabama, and more events that happened on this day in history.
