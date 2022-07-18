 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mass shooting at Indiana mall kills 3; Bannon trial to begin; J.Lo, Affleck wed

Today is Monday, July 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

***

TODAY'S WEATHER

Oppressive heat continues across the central and southern U.S., but slight relief is possible later this week. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, July 18

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman
National
AP

Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

Police say three people were fatally shot and two were injured at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him. Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison says the man entered the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court. He says a legally armed 22-year-old from nearby Bartholomew County killed the man. He called the armed civilian a “real hero," saying he stopped "the shooter almost as soon as he began." The two injured victims are in stable condition.

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day
Government & Politics
AP

Jury selection for ex-Trump adviser Bannon heads for 2nd day

After a day-long court session, final jury selection will stretch into a second day in the contempt-of-Congress trial of Steve Bannon. The longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump faces criminal charges after refusing for months to cooperate with the House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. By the end of Monday's opening day, 22 prospective jurors had been identified. The trial will resume Tuesday morning as lawyers for Bannon and the government whittle the list down to 12 jurors and two alternates. Much of Monday's questioning of potential jurors by Bannon's lawyer centered on how much of the wide coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings they've watched and whether they have opinions about the committee and its work.

Panel: Hearing to show Trump 'dereliction of duty' on Jan 6
Government & Politics
AP

Panel: Hearing to show Trump 'dereliction of duty' on Jan 6

A prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to the House committee investigating last year's attack. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the hearing is “going to open people’s eyes in a big way” in showing how Trump did nothing as a mob stormed the Capitol. Another panel member, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, says fresh witnesses “will add a lot of value and information” to the probe. Thursday's hearing may be the last, but the committee's investigation will press on.

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response
National
AP

Texas state police launch internal review of Uvalde response

The Texas Department of Public Safety has launched an internal review over the slow response to the Uvalde school massacre. The review, announced Monday, comes after a damning new 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House revealed wide failures by all levels of law enforcement. The findings put more than 90 state troopers at Robb Elementary School during the May 24 tragedy. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw has previously called the law enforcement response to the shooting an “abject failure.”

Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case
National
AP

Prosecutor: Judge reneged on promise in Polanski abuse case

A retired Los Angeles prosecutor has said a judge privately told lawyers he would renege on a promise and imprison Roman Polanski for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl in 1977. A transcript of testimony by Deputy District Attorney Roger Gunson that had been sealed by a court for 12 years was obtained by The Associated Press late Sunday. The document provides support for Polanski’s longtime claim that he fled on the eve of sentencing in 1978 because he didn’t think he was getting a fair deal. Gunson said during closed-door testimony in 2010 that he wasn’t surprised Polanski fled after the judge broke several promises. A lawyer for Polanski says he will seek to have the Oscar-winning director sentenced in absentia.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor
World

Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general. He cited hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments. He said Sunday that “more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state.” He also says some "links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders.’’ Earlier Sunday, Russian missiles hit industrial facilities in the strategic city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.

2022 midterms: What to watch in Maryland's primary elections
Government & Politics
AP

2022 midterms: What to watch in Maryland's primary elections

The Republican race for Maryland governor in Tuesday’s primary election pits a candidate backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan against a rival endorsed by Donald Trump. It’s an early showdown on Hogan’s home turf as he weighs a 2024 White House bid, potentially against the former president. On the Democratic side, the crowded candidate field includes a former U.S. labor secretary, a bestselling author and the current state comptroller. U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is facing a primary challenge as he seeks a second term. In the U.S. House, Maryland has one open seat after the incumbent decided to seek a different office.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through
National
AP

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas drive-through

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed in a small ceremony Saturday in Las Vegas, culminating a relationship that stretched over two decades in two separate romances and countless tabloid covers. Lopez announced their marriage Sunday in her newsletter for fans with the headline “We did it.” Lopez initially made their engagement public in April on the same newsletter, “On the J Lo.” A marriage license filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck. The two were both previously married. Affleck has three children with Jennifer Garner. Lopez has two kids with Marc Anthony.

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major
Golf

Smith rallies to beat McIlroy at British Open for 1st major

Cameron Smith is the British Open champion not many saw coming. The Australian and his magical putter stormed from behind at St. Andrews to overcome Rory McIlroy and win the British Open for his first major. Smith made five straight birdies to start the back nine. He saved par on the dangerous Road Hole at the 17th. And he finished with two putts from 80 feet for birdie and a 64. It's the lowest final round ever by a winner at St. Andrews, and Smith matched the major championship score to par at 20 under. Cameron Young finished second.

Bell crashes NASCAR playoff field with win at New Hampshire
Other

Bell crashes NASCAR playoff field with win at New Hampshire

Christopher Bell crashed the NASCAR playoffs, winning Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to become the 14th Cup Series winner this season. Bell mastered the track where he won Xfinity Series races in 2018, 2019 and 2021, holding off Chase Elliott, last week’s winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bell is the 14th driver to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field. With six races left in the regular season, it leaves open the possibility that more than 16 drivers could win a race and the final playoff spot or spots would be decided on points.

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds
Other

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

The Americans had a spectacular day at the world championships by winning nine medals on home turf. It will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in their long, successful track and field history. This also was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers. It could've been more, too. Hurdler Devon Allen left the track after being disqualified for leaving the blocks too early in the final. The medal-favorite will now make his way to the football field after signing a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. The U.S. leads with 14 medals as it hosts the world championships for the first time.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Spain Heat

People take part during the annual water fight in the streets of the Vallecas neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, Sunday, July 17, 2022. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

