McCarthy blocks Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel; Germany OKs tanks for Ukraine; baseball's next Hall of Famer; and more

Rescue personnel in California say they have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing. NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department says he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries but was able to walk. He was taken to a hospital but his condition was not immediately known. The search for Chung began after he failed to return from a hike Sunday on Mt. Baldy. Sands was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking on the same mountain. Storms have coated the peak with heavy snow and ice and searches have been thwarted by the threat of avalanches and foul weather, including powerful winds.