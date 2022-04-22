McCarthy said he'd urge Trump to resign after Jan. 6; Southwest wildfires; today is Earth Day

Today is Friday, April 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
Low humidity and very windy conditions will contribute to the fire threat in the Southern Plains. Ahead of the fire threat, we are tracking severe storms in the region. CNN Meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the latest forecast.
***
TODAY IS EARTH DAY
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, April 22
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy had a “positive” call with Donald Trump, despite the release of an audio recording critical of the former president shortly after the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. That's according to two people familiar with the call and granted anonymity to discuss it. McCarthy is shoring up support from Republicans after The New York Times posted audio of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation in which McCarthy told GOP leaders he'd urge Trump to resign. McCarthy had denied making such a statement. McCarthy is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall’s election.
Ukrainian authorities say Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and is pounding away at cities across the region. The two sides are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Russian state TV showed the flag of the Moscow-based Donetsk separatists raised on what it said was Mariupol’s highest point, the city’s TV tower. It also showed what it said was the main building at the city’s besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames.
Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put small New Mexico villages in the path of flames. Authorities say ferocious winds are expected to fuel the New Mexico fire Friday, with wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland in the path of the flames. In Arizona, a reprieve in the weather Thursday enabled officials to enter the evacuated area of Flagstaff to assess damage. The reprieve also allowed firefighters to attack flames from the air. But gusts were forecast to batter parts of Arizona and all of New Mexico through the weekend. Firefighters are battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest.
President Joe Biden is taking steps to help restore national forests that have been devastated by wildfires, drought and blight. Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order protecting some of the nation’s largest and oldest trees. Old-growth trees are key buffers against climate change and absorb significant amounts of carbon dioxide that contributes to global warming. Biden’s order directs federal land managers to define and inventory mature and old-growth forests nationwide within a year. The order signed Friday requires officials to identify threats to older trees, such as wildfire and climate change, and develop policies to safeguard them.
Philadelphia health officials say they're ending the city's indoor mask mandate, abruptly reversing course just days after people in the city had to start wearing masks again amid a sharp increase in infections. The Board of Health voted Thursday to rescind the mandate. That's according to the Philadelphia health department, which released a statement that cited “decreasing hospitalizations and a leveling of case counts.” The health department did not release data to back up its reversal on masking, saying more information would be provided Friday. Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, but faced fierce blowback as well as a legal effort to get the mandate thrown out.
The finalists for France’s presidency, President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen, traded blows on the last day of legal campaigning as they tried to appeal to undecided voters. Macron, the center-right incumbent, laid into the nationalist challenger he defeated in 2017 and is set to face again in a Sunday runoff. During his final campaign speech, Macron described the election as a “referendum for or against a secular, united, indivisible Republic” and presented himself as a guardian of democratic values. Le Pen was behind Macron in the latest opinion polls. In a last-ditch effort to close the gap, she said Macron’s planned pension reforms would make the French work forever.
Mourners gathered at the funeral for Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a traffic stop and struggle with a white police officer in Michigan. Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy Friday at the family’s request. Their lawyer, prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, also will speak at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids. An unarmed Lyoya, a native of Congo, was face down on the ground when he was shot. The officer was on top of him and can be heard on video demanding that he take his hand off the officer’s Taser.
Tennessee’s governor has called off what was to have been the state’s first execution since the start of the pandemic. Republican Gov. Bill Lee issued a statement Thursday saying he was granting a temporary reprieve to 72-year-old inmate Oscar Smith, Tennessee's oldest death row inmate. He cited an unspecified “oversight” in preparations for a lethal injection that was to have been given Smith on Thursday evening. An attorney in the public defender's office says they were notified of mishandling of execution drugs, though no further specifics were provided Smith was convicted of the 1989 killings of his estranged wife and her teenage sons. It would have been the first execution since the pandemic began.
Texas’ oldest death row inmate has been executed for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago. Carl Wayne Buntion was given a lethal injection Thursday at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby. Buntion’s attorneys had claimed his execution would be unconstitutional, in part because so much time had passed following his conviction. But the U.S. Supreme Court declined to delay the execution. At 78, Buntion was the oldest person Texas has put to death in modern times. He was also the first inmate executed in Texas in 2022.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was hostile during testimony in a hearing on her eligibility to run for reelection, saying she did not remember liking and making various social media posts surrounding the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year. She also on Friday accused an opposing lawyer of speculating and twisting her words. Voters in Greene's district have said the Republican helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, making her ineligible for reelection under a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment. Greene has denied aiding or engaging in an insurrection and has filed a lawsuit alleging that the law the voters are using to challenge her is itself unconstitutional.
Authorities are investigating after former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson was recorded on video punching an aggressive passenger on board a plane at San Francisco International Airport. The video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ. Police say two people involved in an altercation were detained, then released pending further investigation. Representatives for Tyson said the fellow passenger had harassed the former boxer and threw a water bottle at him.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane made seven 3-pointers and had 26 points and the Memphis Grizzlies overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 104-95 on Thursday night for a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.
***
MORNING LISTEN: STREAMED & SCREENED PODCAST
This week we have a very cool interview with Robert Eggers, director of a new Viking epic The Northman, which hits theaters this weekend.
We also get real deep with how much we absolutely loved Everything Everywhere All At Once, can't wait to see the new Nicolas Cage bonanza, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and talk about some other fantastic movies and shows you should see!
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1993, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum was dedicated in Washington, D.C., to honor victims of Nazi extermination.
In 2014, Albert Pujols becomes the first major leaguer to hit his 499th and 500th homers in the same game. See more sports moments from this date:
***