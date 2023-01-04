Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion; the latest on Damar Hamlin; McCarthy not giving up on speaker. Here are today's top headlines.

A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has agreed to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. Bryan Kohberger appeared in court on Tuesday. He's been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary. Investigators have said they are still looking for a murder weapon and a motive for the killings. More details about the case are expected to be released after the 28-year-old doctoral student arrives in Idaho and an affidavit is unsealed. Kohberger was studying at Washington State University, just a short drive from the scene of the slayings.