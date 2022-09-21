Migrants sue DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights; Biden at UN; Yankees' Judge hits No. 60

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, effective immediately. He is risking a deeply unpopular step that follows a string of humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II. Western backers of Ukraine derided the move as an act of weakness. The Russian leader also warned the West on Wednesday he isn’t bluffing over using all the means at his disposal to protect Russia’s territory, in what appeared to be a veiled reference to Russia’s nuclear capability. The partial mobilization came a day after Russian-occupied regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming part of Russia.