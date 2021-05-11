 Skip to main content
Militants, children killed by Israeli airstrikes; 8 dead in Russian school shooting; GOP voting rights blitz
alert special report

Militants, children killed by Israeli airstrikes; 8 dead in Russian school shooting; GOP voting rights blitz

Some cities in the South have seen record rain in May, but a rush of cold air is in store this week. Meanwhile, the West stays hot and dry. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest.

Today is Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Israel unleashed new airstrikes in Gaza as Hamas fires rockets in escalating violence; a gunman attacked a school in Russia, killing seven students and a teacher; the GOP is planning a voting blitz against Dems' voting rights bill.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

APTOPIX Mideast Israel Palestinians

Fire burns and smoke rises after an Israeli forces strike in the Gaza Strip, Monday, May 10, 2021. 

Gaza militants, children among 24 dead as Israel hits Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.

Since sundown Monday when the cross-border attacks began, 24 Palestinians — including nine children — were killed in Gaza, most by airstrikes, Gaza health officials said. The Israeli military said 15 of the dead were militants. During the same period, Gaza militants fired more than 250 rockets toward Israel, injuring six Israeli civilians in a direct hit on an apartment building. Read more:

***

Russia School Shooting

Ambulances and police cars and a truck are parked at a school after a shooting in Kazan, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. 

Russian school shooting in Kazan kills 7 students, 1 teacher

MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing eight people — seven eighth-grade students and a teacher — and leaving 21 others hospitalized with wounds, Russian officials said.

Russian media said some students were able to escape the building during the attack, while others were trapped inside. Dozens of ambulances lined up at the entrance to the school after the attack, with access to the building fenced off by police.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic where Kazan is the capital, said four boys and three girls, all eighth-grade students, died in the shooting. Minnikhanov's press service later said a teacher was also killed. Read more:

***

Congress Elections Bill

In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after a GOP policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

GOP readies blitz against Democrats' voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are preparing to launch an all-out assault on sweeping voting rights legislation, forcing Democrats to take dozens of politically difficult votes during a committee hearing that will spotlight the increasingly charged national debate over access to the ballot.

The bill, as written, would bring about the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation, touching on almost every aspect of the electoral process. Democrats say the changes are even more important now as Republican-controlled states impose new voting restrictions after the divisive 2020 election.

Yet it’s a motivating issue for Republicans, too, with GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell so determined to stop Democrats that he will personally argue against the measure. Read more:

Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.

Some top headlines this morning: May 11

Men plead not guilty to hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death
National
AP

Men plead not guilty to hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery death

  • By RUSS BYNUM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three Georgia men pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges Tuesday in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was chased and shot after being spotted running in the white defendants' neighborhood.

McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster
Government & Politics
AP

McCarthy sets Wednesday vote on Liz Cheney leadership ouster

  • By ALAN FRAM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy set a Wednesday vote for removing Rep. Liz Cheney from her Republican leadership post in the chamber, saying it was clear that he and his GOP colleagues “need to make a change.”

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
National
AP

Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

  • By CATHY BUSSEWITZ, JEFF AMY and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fifth day Tuesday.

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
National
AP

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12

  • By LAURAN NEERGAARD and CANDICE CHOI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. regulators on Monday expanded the use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children as young as 12, offering a way to protect the nation's adolescents before they head back to school in the fall and paving the way for them to return to more normal activities.

Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn't invited to party
National
AP

Police: Man killed 6, self after he wasn't invited to party

  • By THOMAS PEIPERT Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A man who fatally shot six people at a Colorado birthday party before killing himself was upset after not being invited to the weekend gathering thrown by his girlfriend’s family, police said Tuesday, calling the shooting an act of domestic violence.

100 days in power, Myanmar junta holds pretense of control
World
AP

100 days in power, Myanmar junta holds pretense of control

  • By GRANT PECK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BANGKOK (AP) — After Myanmar’s military seized power by ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, it couldn’t even make the trains run on time. State railway workers were among the earliest organized opponents of the February takeover, and they went on strike.

China adds few babies, loses workers as its 1.4B people age
World
AP

China adds few babies, loses workers as its 1.4B people age

  • By JOE McDONALD and HUIZHONG WU Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — The number of working-age people in China fell over the past decade as its aging population barely grew, a census showed Tuesday, complicating Chinese leaders' efforts to create a more prosperous and influential nation.

Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public
Government & Politics
AP

Lafayette Square near the White House reopens to public

  • By AAMER MADHANI Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lafayette Square, the park across from the White House, reopened Monday to the public nearly a year after federal authorities fenced off the area at the height of nationwide protests over policing following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

2 California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours
National
AP

2 California police officers fatally shot within 24 hours

  • By STEFANIE DAZIO and JOHN ANTCZAK Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two California police officers were shot and killed and a third was wounded within 24 hours this week in two separate incidents, authorities said Tuesday.

Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022
National
AP

Amid outcry, NBC says it will not air Golden Globes in 2022

  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid growing pressure on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association from studios, stars and large swaths of the film industry, NBC said Monday that will not air the Golden Globes in 2022, putting in doubt the viability of one of Hollywood's oldest and most-watched award shows.

Westbrook breaks Robertson's NBA triple-double record
Sports

Westbrook breaks Robertson's NBA triple-double record

  • By GEORGE HENRY AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Oscar Robertson's NBA record of 181 triple-doubles had stood since 1974 and was once thought to be untouchable — until Russell …

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Olympics Tokyo Test Event

Japanese Junta Kosuda competes in the men's long jump during an athletics test event for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games at National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. 

***

ON THIS DATE

Today in history: May 11

Today in history: May 11

The espionage trial of Daniel Ellsberg and Anthony Russo in the “Pentagon Papers” case came to an end as Judge William M. Byrne dismissed all …

Today in sports history: May 11

Today in sports history: May 11

In 1992, the Portland Trail Blazers win the highest-scoring playoff game in NBA history, 153-151 in double overtime against the Phoenix Suns i…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

