Militants, children killed by Israeli airstrikes; 8 dead in Russian school shooting; GOP voting rights blitz

Today is Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Israel unleashed new airstrikes in Gaza as Hamas fires rockets in escalating violence; a gunman attacked a school in Russia, killing seven students and a teacher; the GOP is planning a voting blitz against Dems' voting rights bill.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Gaza militants, children among 24 dead as Israel hits Hamas

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander and two border tunnels dug by militants, as Hamas and other armed groups fired dozens of rockets toward Israel. The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.