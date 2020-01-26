MISSOULA — Former Montana men’s basketball coach Mike Montgomery remembered Kobe Bryant’s smile aimed in his direction.
It was Jan. 27, 2006, and Bryant was guiding a fourth-quarter comeback against Montgomery’s Golden State Warriors on the way to forcing overtime at the Staples Center. Bryant, who had personally introduced himself to Montgomery in their first meeting the season before, scored 30 points and made 14 of 16 free throws in a 106-105 win.
“We couldn’t guard him, and he’d look over at the bench and smile at me,” Montgomery recalled Sunday as he talked about the 41-year-old Bryant, a five-time NBA champion who was among nine to die that morning in a helicopter crash that also took the life of Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
“He'd just smile at me when we'd try different things to guard him. You couldn’t stop him. He was an assassin on the court. He loved the challenge. To be in the prime of his life, and he’s meant so much to basketball, it’s really sad. And to have his daughter with him, it’s just awful. You feel bad for his family.”
Bryant went on to play for another decade and finished third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list when he retired in 2016. He also was an NBA MVP, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, 18-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.
“He’s one of the all-time greats,” said Montgomery, who coached the Warriors in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. “He’s iconic as a basketball player. He sort of revolutionized the game in so many ways. He was one of a kind, very unique. If you follow basketball, you certainly know of Kobe Bryant and how good he was. Unless you played against him or tried to guard him, which I tried to do as a coach, you don’t understand how unguardable he was.”
Former Montana Griz basketball player Micheal Ray Richardson recalled first seeing Kobe Bryant as an 8-year-old kid. He’d watch Bryant shoot hoops prior to games when he was playing against Bryant’s father, Joe Bryant, in the NBA and later in Italy in the 1980s.
Bryant later moved back to United States and was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets out of high school. He was immediately traded to Los Angeles and spent his entire career with the Lakers from 1996-2016.
“He was an unbelievable talent and an unbelievable harder worker,” said Richardson, who was drafted fourth overall in the 1978 NBA draft. “He put in hours upon hours of work. He was simply unbelievable. It’s a sad day for basketball. He was everything in basketball. To me, he was just as good as Michael Jordan. It was a different era, but he was just as good when he was at the top of his game.”
Blaine Taylor, a Hellgate grad and former Griz player and coach who’s now an assistant coach at UC Irvine, heard all sorts of stories about how Bryant would dominate in open gyms at Irvine’s Bren Events Center. Bryant lived nearby in Newport Coast, California, and Taylor even ran into him when the NBA star was trick-or-treating with his kids, at a gas station or in a coffee shop.
“His work ethic was amazing,” Taylor said. “I thought the comparisons with Jordan were a tremendous burden to overcome. He is so well thought of, so revered, so respected. He did have a Jordan-esque status about with just how he played in the NBA. He became one of those guys you recognize with one name. When you see something like this happen to a guy like that, it just stops you in your tracks.”
Former Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig was also saddened about Bryant’s death. Bryant was a longtime proponent of the WNBA and women’s basketball.
“It’s one of those things, since he’s so young, that it’s a shock when something like that happens,” Selvig said. “He was arguably one of the all-time greats. In terms of media and championships, he’s really big and not far removed from his playing days. That’s what sucks the air out of you is he’s a young guy. It’s like the game lost something.”
Current Montana basketball coach Travis DeCuire never got to meet Bryant but watched him dominate the league from afar.
“Kobe was an icon to many in more ways than just basketball,” DeCuire said. “His drive and passion to compete and overcome adversity was contagious.”
Off the court, Bryant launched Granity Studios that produced the ESPN+ series “Detail,” won an Oscar for his short film “Dear Basketball” and wrote books like his memoir and the young adult book series “The Wizenard Series”.
Bryant also had been involved in a sexual assault case in 2003 in which he was accused of raping a woman. The case was dropped, and a civil suit was settled out of court.
Kelvin Sampson, a former Montana Tech basketball coach and current head coach at the University of Houston, was an consultant for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs when he first met Bryant, who introduced himself in one of the tunnels leading to the court.
"The definition of an icon to me is somebody that influences a generation in their given sport or profession," Sampson said in a press conference after his team's game Sunday. "... For this generation that was Kobe Bryant. It's such a sad, sad, sad day when a life is taken so soon that has impacted so many."
He added: “Kobe’s name will always be up there on the Mount Rushmore of basketball.”
Former Montana basketball player Shane Christensen, currently with the Harlem Globetrotters, took to Instagram to express his thoughts on Bryant.
"So sad to know we lost one of the "GREATS," he wrote. "Can't believe the news today ... In total shock. Prayers up to Kobe "Bean" Bryant and daughter Gianna Marie Bryant and their entire family and the other families that lost their loved ones."
Will Cherry, a former Griz hoopster, wrote on Instagram: "It's times like this where it's hard not to question God real talk. It makes no sense to me at all."
Walter Wright, another former Griz basketball player, shared these thoughts about Bryant on Twitter: “Crazy because I use to fake hate Kobe because I was an AI (Allen Iverson) fan. Never really understood how much of a killer he was until I started to understand the game more. Rest up”