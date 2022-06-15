 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More gas, fewer profits, Biden tells oil refiners; Yellowstone 'dramatically changed'; election results

Today is Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Power outages from severe storms and very hot temperatures lead to a life-threatening scenario for parts of the Ohio Valley. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, June 15

Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits

  • By JOSH BOAK and CATHY BUSSEWITZ - Associated Press
President Joe Biden wants U.S. oil refiners to produce more gasoline and diesel. In a letter to refiners Wednesday, Biden says their profits have tripled during a time of war between Russia and Ukraine as Americans struggle with record high prices. Biden writes the oil companies need to work with his administration on “near-term solutions” addressing the crisis. Gas prices nationwide average roughly $5 a gallon, an economic burden for many Americans and a political threat for Biden's fellow Democrats before midterm elections. Biden's message that corporate greed contributes to higher prices might resonate with voters. ExxonMobil says it has informed Biden's administration of its planned investments to increase oil production.

After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana's largest city
After Yellowstone, floodwaters menace Montana's largest city

  • By MATTHEW BROWN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press
Floodwaters that rushed through Yellowstone National Park and surrounding communities earlier this week are moving through Montana’s largest city, flooding farms and ranches and forcing the shutdown of its water treatment plant. The water in the Yellowstone River hit its highest level in nearly a century as it traveled east to Billings, Montana, home to nearly 110,000 people. It hit 16 feet on Wednesday, a foot higher than the water plant needs to work effectively. The historic floodwaters raged through the nation’s oldest national park earlier this week and may have forever altered the human footprint on Yellowstone’s terrain and the communities that have grown around it.

Laxalt's Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control
Laxalt's Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control

  • By MICHELLE L. PRICE and KEN RITTER - Associated Press
A former Nevada attorney general who has embraced lies about the 2020 election has won the Republican nomination for a pivotal U.S. Senate seat. Adam Laxalt fended off a challenge from political newcomer Sam Brown in Tuesday's primary, setting up what will likely be a fierce and costly race against incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto, one of the most endangered Democrats in an evenly divided Senate. Laxalt was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Trump also backed Joe Lombardo, who won the Nevada Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in what could be one of the most competitive governor’s races this year.

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on
Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

  • By MEG KINNARD - Associated Press
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

FDA advisers back Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for older kids
FDA advisers back Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for older kids

  • By MIKE STOBBE - AP Medical Writer
A government advisory panel has endorsed a second brand of COVID-19 vaccine for school-age children and teens. The expert panel agreed Tuesday that the vaccine made by Moderna is safe and effective enough to give to U.S. kids ages 6 to 17. A vaccine made by Pfizer has been available since last year for those ages. The Food and Drug Administration will consider the panel's advice and decide whether to authorize the shots. The same FDA panel will meet Wednesday to consider shots from Moderna and Pfizer for the littlest kids, those under 5.

UK vows more Rwanda deportation flights after legal setback
UK vows more Rwanda deportation flights after legal setback

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
The British government is vowing to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off. Home Secretary Priti Patel said ”preparation for the next flight begins now” despite courts ruling that none of the migrants earmarked for deportation could be sent to the East African country. The U.K. government plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The plan has faced heavy criticism and late Tuesday the European Court of Human Rights ruled those aboard the first flight due to depart faced “a real risk of irreversible harm.”

So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

  • By RICHARD JACOBSEN - Associated Press
Microsoft has officially sent Internet Explorer into retirement. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. Its launch in 1995 signaled the beginning of the end of the web's first widely popular browser, Netscape Navigator. IE’s market share peaked in the early 2000s at over 90%. But it began to fade as users found faster, less crash-prone alternatives. Today, Google's Chrome browser dominates with about 65% of the worldwide browser market share. IE’s heir, Microsoft Edge, lags with about about 4%.

Stanley Cup Final pits Lightning vs. high-scoring Avalanche
Stanley Cup Final pits Lightning vs. high-scoring Avalanche

  • By STEPHEN WHYNO - AP Hockey Writer
The Stanley Cup Final is a showdown between the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the high-scoring Colorado Avalanche. Colorado is averaging a playoff high 4.61 goals a game. Tampa Bay's 2.41 goals against is the lowest of any team that made it past the first round. The Lightning know from prior postseason runs how to adjust their style of play for their opponent. This series is another test of containing a team that can fly up and down the ice and fill the net.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Supermoon New York

The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: June 15

Today in history: June 15

Major League Baseball said pitchers would be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs; umpi…

Today in sports history: June 15

Today in sports history: June 15

In 2008, down to his last stroke at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods sinks a 12-foot birdie putt to force an 18-hole playoff against Rocco Mediate at…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

