More than 2 million pounds of poultry products have been recalled in eight states over fears of contamination with foreign matter such as metal, federal health officials said.
Arkansas-based Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalled the items produced from October 21 through November 4 this year. They are 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products, including ready to cook chicken whole legs, boneless skinless chicken, halal chicken leg quarters and chicken tenderloins, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
The products subject to recall have an establishment number "P-1949," "P- 486" or "P-5837" inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were shipped to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.
Those who've purchased the products are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.
Before you grocery shop, check this week’s food safety alerts
Stay informed about recent FDA-issued food and safety recalls
Nestlé USA Announces Voluntary Recall of Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material
Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presenc…
Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery…
Golden Dragon Fortune Cookies Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Chinese Almond Cookies
Golden Dragon Fortune Cookies Inc., of Chicago, Illinois is recalling Golden Dragon Inc. Chinese Almond Cookies, because it may contain undecl…
North Bay Produce, Inc. of Traverse City, Michigan is voluntarily recalling 2,297 cases and 2 bulk bins of fresh apples due to the potential t…