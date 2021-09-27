N. Korea accuses US of hostility, continues weapons tests

“The possible outbreak of a new war on the Korean Peninsula is contained not because of the U.S.’s mercy on the DPRK, it is because our state is growing s reliable deterrent that can control the hostile forces in an attempted military invasion,” Kim said, referring to North Korea by the abbreviation of its formal name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

He called for the United States to contribute to the peace and stability of the peninsula and the world by withdrawing an "anachronistic, hostile policy towards the DPRK in a bold and complete manner.”

North Korea mainly uses the term "hostile policy” to refer to U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and the joint U.S.-South Korea military drills.

“If (the United States) is really desirous of peace and reconciliation on the Korean Peninsula, they should take the first step towards giving up its hostile policy against the DPRK by stopping permanently the joint military exercises and the deployment of all kinds of strategic weapons which are leveled at the DPRK in and around the Korean Peninsula," Kim said.