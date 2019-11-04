{{featured_button_text}}

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A group of University of Arizona students is demanding the school's president apologize for remarks he made using Native American stereotypes.

Members of Native SOAR, a university mentoring program for Native American students, posted on social media Sunday that they want a face-to-face apology from President Robert Robbins.

According to the group, Robbins unexpectedly visited a class last month.

He reportedly said he wasn't trying to "pull an Elizabeth Warren" but he thought he had a DNA test done because he might be part Cherokee.

But he planned to get re-tested because of his "very high cheekbones."

The group also wants Robbins to open a position on his senior leadership team for someone who can represent tribal communities.

Representatives for the university did not immediately return emails seeking comment Monday.

