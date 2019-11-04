{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been cleared of a murder charge, but found guilty of conspiring to commit robbery in Hastings.

Daniel Harden was convicted Monday on the robbery charge, but a jury found him not guilty of murder and weapons charges. He was accused of shooting to death Jose Hansen on Sept. 11, 2017.

Prosecutors had said that Harden and another man, 21-year-old Deante Mullen, of Lincoln, tried to rob Hansen, and Hansen was shot in the back during the robbery.

Mullen is awaiting trial on murder and firearms charges.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Harden is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 21.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0