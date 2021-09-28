'Neglected danger': Nukes not in forefront in speeches at UN

“We’re seeing a generational change,” says John Erath, a former U.S. diplomat and national security official now with the nonprofit, Washington-based Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation.

“What’s going to be very interesting to see, over the next few years, is how the new generation feels about this and in what direction they take this,” Erath said. He noted that some security experts have discussed whether climate change could propel conflict and potentially raise the risks of nuclear confrontation.

To be sure, nuclear disarmament did get its own place in the assembly’s agenda. Some presidents and premiers, plus scores of foreign ministers, were speaking at an event Tuesday marking the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

A biennial conference on the assembly’s sidelines last week aimed to build support for the comprehensive test ban treaty, and Ireland led a U.N. Security Council discussion Monday on the state of the pact.

The council currently includes six nuclear-armed nations: Britain, France, Russia, China, the U.S. and India. The last three are among the eight countries whose ratification is most needed under the treaty's complicated structure.