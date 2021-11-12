 Skip to main content
New COVID-19 hot spots worry health officials; Astroworld death toll climbs; independence day for Spears?

Today is Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEEKEND FORECAST

***

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak US

FILE - Graham Roark, 8, receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years from Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Virginia Scheffler at the hospital Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. 

COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US

The contagious delta variant is driving up COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mountain West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the U.S.

While trends are improving in Florida, Texas and other Southern states that bore the worst of the summer surge, it’s clear that delta isn’t done with the United States. COVID-19 is moving north and west for the winter as people head indoors, close their windows and breathe stagnant air.

“We’re going to see a lot of outbreaks in unvaccinated people that will result in serious illness, and it will be tragic,” said Dr. Donald Milton of the University of Maryland School of Public Health.

* * *

Music Festival Crowd Deaths

Students arrive at Heights High School on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Houston. A student was reportedly among those killed at the Astroworld music festival Friday night. 

Texas A&M student hurt at Astroworld dies; death toll at 9

HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine.

Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died Wednesday night, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference. All of the concertgoers who died following the Friday night show were between the ages of 14 and 27, underscoring how the tragedy unfolded in a mostly younger crowd.

A 9-year-old boy who was also injured at the sold-out festival of 50,000 people remained in a medically induced coma, according to family.

* * *

People-Britney Spears-Explainer

This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, left, and Britney Spears.

Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' independence day may finally have arrived.

At a hearing in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, a judge will decide whether to terminate the conservatorship that has exercised vast control over the pop superstar's life and money for nearly 14 years.

With no significant opposition from anyone involved, it appears likely Judge Brenda Penny will dissolve the legal arrangement. Britney Spears' attorney, her parents, and the court appointees who control the conservatorship all publicly support termination.

***

This morning's top headlines: Nov. 12

The contagious delta variant is driving up COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Mountain West and fueling disruptive outbreaks in the North, a worrisome sign of what could be ahead this winter in the U.S.

HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse will return to the courthouse without the jury present on Friday to finalize how jurors will be instructed when they get the case next week.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s killing watched security camera videos Thursday that show other people entering a home under construction in the months before the 25-year-old Black man was chased and gunned down after running from the site.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting — for now — a request from former President Donald Trump.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Veterans Day Parade returned to New York's Fifth Avenue on Thursday after being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five Republican Oklahoma lawmakers urged GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday to grant clemency to death row inmate Julius Jones, who is scheduled to be executed next week.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial and has repeatedly bumped heads with the former president, announced Friday that she will run for reelection.

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away Friday from a call to end all us…

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears' independence day may finally have arrived.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Graeme Edge, a drummer and co-founder of The Moody Blues, has died. He was 80.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa walked off the field, game ball in his injured left hand, and waved his arms to acknowledge the cheers.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Veterans Day Philadelphia

Elexzena Carr-McKnight touches her brother's name Robert H. Carr etched on a wall at the Vietnam War Memorial in Philadelphia on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Nov. 12

Today in history: Nov. 12

In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and several other World War II Japanese leaders were sentenced to death by a war crimes tribunal,…

Today in sports history: Nov. 12

Today in sports history: Nov. 12

In 1972, Richard Petty wins a record-setting fourth NASCAR Winston Cup Grand National championship. See more sports moments from this date:

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

