New guidance for treating obesity in kids; Biden in Mexico after border visit; NFL playoffs are set. Here are your morning headlines.

Today is Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

MORNING LISTEN

TOP STORIES

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Jan. 9

Biden flies in to López Obrador's new airport for summit
Biden flies in to López Obrador's new airport for summit

  • By COLLEEN LONG and MARIA VERZA - Associated Press
One of the most important diplomatic decisions by President Joe Biden at the gathering this week of North American leaders might've been his choice of airport. Biden arrived in Mexico City on Sunday via Mexico’s newest hub, Felipe Angeles International Airport, a prized project by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The airport was christened last year with much fanfare, though it's located an hour's drive from the city center, has few flights and until recently lacked consistent drinking water. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives Monday. Biden says the gathering will advance “shared priorities for North America." The leaders will discuss migration, climate change, the economy and other issues.

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism
Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

  • By COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
President Joe Biden has wrapped up a four-hour visit to the U.S.-Mexico border. The president walked a muddy stretch of the border and inspected a busy port of entry on Sunday, but he did not appear to meet with migrants during his first trip to the region as president. His visit to El Paso, Texas, came as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott handed Biden a letter saying he has failed to enforce federal law. Later Sunday, Biden arrived in Mexico City for a two-day summit of North American leaders.

New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids

  • BY JONEL ALECCIA - AP Health Writer
New guidelines suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. The American Academy of Pediatrics says treatments can include medication for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13. The group said Monday delaying treatment to see whether children and teens outgrow or overcome obesity only makes things worse. Left untreated, obesity can lead to lifelong health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes and depression. Nearly nearly 20% of kids and teens in the U.S. are obese.

Brazilian officials vow crackdown on pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Brazilian officials vow crackdown on pro-Bolsonaro rioters

  • By DAVID BILLER - Associated Press
Brazilian authorities vowed Monday to protect democracy and punish thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed and trashed the nation’s highest seats of power in chaos with striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The protesters swarmed into Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace on Sunday. Many have said they want the Brazilian army to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Justice Minister Flávio Dino said the acts amounted to terrorism and coup-mongering and that police have begun tracking those who paid for the buses that transported protesters to the capital.

McCarthy's next big task: Win GOP support for House rules
McCarthy's next big task: Win GOP support for House rules

  • By HOPE YEN and LISA MASCARO - Associated Press
After an epic 15-ballot election to become House speaker, Republican Kevin McCarthy faces his next big test in governing a fractious, slim majority. That could come Monday when lawmakers are set to consider a rules package to govern the House. Drafting and approving it is normally a fairly routine legislative affair. But in these times, it's the next showdown for the embattled McCarthy. To become speaker, McCarthy had to make concessions to a small group of hard-liners who refused to support him until he yielded to their demands. Now those promises — or at least some of them — are being put into writing to be voted on when lawmakers return this week.

California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

  • AP
California was hit with more turbulent weather as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state. Sunday's system preceded another series of incoming storms this week that raised the potential for flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain. In the state capital, more than 60,000 customers — down from more than 350,000 — were without electricity after gusts topping 60 mph knocked down power lines. A major highway in the eastern Sierra was closed because of whiteout conditions. The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought, but they have helped.

Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, former 'Eight Is Enough' child star, dies at 54

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
Adam Rich, the cute child actor who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as Nicholas Bradford on “Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54. Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office says Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. Earl says the cause of death has not yet been determined but it was not considered to be suspicious. Rich, who was once considered “America's little brother,” had a limited acting career after the ABC comedy-drama went off the air in 1981. Rich had several run-ins with police related to drugs and alcohol.

Prince Harry says explosive book is a bid to 'own my story'
Prince Harry says explosive book is a bid to 'own my story'

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Prince Harry has defended his memoir that lays bare rifts inside Britain’s royal family. He says in TV interviews broadcast Sunday that he wanted to “own my story” after 38 years of “spin and distortion” by others. Harry's soul-baring new memoir, “Spare,” has generated incendiary headlines even before its release. Harry tells Britain’s ITV that members of the royal family got “in bed with the devil” to gain favorable coverage in the tabloid press. He also repeated the claim that there was “concern” in the royal family about his unborn child’s skin color, and said the British monarchy needed to address its attitudes to race.

NFL playoffs: Seahawks are in field after Lions stun Packers
NFL playoffs: Seahawks are in field after Lions stun Packers

  • By DAVID BRANDT - AP Sports Writer
The NFL’s Week 18 saved its best drama for the final game of the weekend. The Detroit Lions rallied to beat Green Bay 20-16 on Sunday night to deny quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers a spot in the postseason. The Lions were eliminated from playoff contention earlier Sunday when the Seahawks beat the Rams, but played the role of the spoiler. Instead of the Packers, it’s the Seahawks who will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC. They’ll travel to face division rival San Francisco in next weekend’s wild-card round.

Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3
Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

  • By JOHN WAWROW - AP Sports Writer
Players and fans across the NFL paid tribute to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Sunday, the first time most across the league resumed playing since his terrifying cardiac arrest during a game last week. Hamlin’s number “3” was on display everywhere across the league, outlined on 30-yard lines on fields, worn on special patches on the Bills uniforms and featured on jackets and sweatshirts and even on red hearts dangling from the tailgate tents outside the Bills home stadium.

No. 1 Georgia tries to launch dynasty against emboldened TCU
No. 1 Georgia tries to launch dynasty against emboldened TCU

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO - AP College Football Writer
No. 1 Georgia could become the first school to repeat as major college football champions since Alabama a decade ago, and the first to go back-to-back in the nine-year history of the four-team playoff. Coach Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are back in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night against No. 3 TCU. Heisman Trophy finalist Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs have been the No. 1 team in the country in 21 of the last 23 AP Top 25 college football polls, dating back to Oct. 10, 2021. Heisman runner-up Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs are the biggest underdog to make the CFP championship game.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Patriots Bills Football

Fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park. Hamlin remains hospitalized after suffering a catastrophic on-field collapse in the team's previous game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

