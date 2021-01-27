New UN report airs concerns about human rights in Sri Lanka

The report said countries can take steps “toward the referral of the situation in Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court," and could investigate and persecute violations of international law under “accepted principles of extraterritorial or universal jurisdiction.”

Bachelet said Sri Lanka’s contributions to U.N. peacekeeping operations — which totaled 655 people as of December, according to the peacekeeping office — must be kept under review.

In the wake of news reports in Sri Lanka about the U.N. report, a government spokesman, Keheliya Rambukwella, said Tuesday that it reserves the right to accept or reject the report. It is expected to come up on Feb. 24 in the next session of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council.

John Fisher, Geneva director for Human Rights Watch, said the report "lays bare Sri Lanka’s record of complete impunity for appalling crimes under international law, and the very alarming developments under the current government.”

The report could stoke tensions between the Sri Lankan government under President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and U.N. institutions. In May, Rajapaksa vowed Sri Lanka would withdraw from any international organization that continuously “targets” the military with allegations of human rights violations during its civil war.