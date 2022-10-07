Nobel Peace Prize goes to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

Associated Press
OSLO, Norway (AP) — This year's Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties, a strong rebuke to Russia's President Vladimir Putin on his 70th birthday.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the panel wanted to honor "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence in the neighbor countries Belarus, Russia and Ukraine."
"Through their consistent efforts in favor of human values and anti-militarism and principles of law, this year's laureates have revitalized and honored Alfred Nobel's vision of peace and fraternity between nations, a vision most needed in the world today," she told reporters in Oslo.
Bialiatski was one of the leaders of the democracy movement in Belarus in the mid 1980s and has continued to campaign for human rights and civil liberties in the authoritarian country. He founded the non-governmental organization Human Rights Center Viasna and won the Right Livelihood Award, sometimes referred to as the "Alternative Nobel," in 2020.
Bialiatski was detained following anti-government protests that year and remains in jail without trial.
FILE - Russian human rights activist and the Chairwoman of the Civic Assistance Committee Svetlana Gannushkina speaks to journalists in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Gannuskhina is a member of the council of Russian human rights organisation Memorial, one of the two organizations awarded with the Nobel Peace Prize.
AP file
Memorial was founded in the Soviet Union in 1987 to ensure the victims of communist repression would be remembered. It has continued to compile information on human rights abuses in Russia and tracked the fate of political prisoners in the country.
The Center for Civil Liberties was founded in 2007 to promote human rights and democracy in Ukraine during a period of turmoil in the country.
"The center has taken a stand to strengthen Ukrainian civil society and pressure the authorities to make Ukraine a full fledged democracy, to develop Ukraine into a state governed by rule of law," said Reiss-Andersen.
Read the full story here:
Photos: Nobel Peace Prize winners through history
2022: Ales Bialiatski, Memorial, Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties
The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski (pictured), the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties.
AP file
2021: Dmitry Muratov and Maria Ressa
Nobel Peace Prize winners Dmitry Muratov from Russia, right, and Maria Ressa of the Philippines embrace during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited Ressa and Muratov's fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace.
AP file
2020: World Food Program
David Beasley, the head of the World Food Program (WFP), which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020, speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
AP file
2019: Abiy Ahmed
In this Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize was given to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, file)
AP FILE
2018: Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad
The combo of file photos shows Doctor Denis Mukwege, from the Democratic Republic of Congo, left, on Nov. 26, 2014 and Yazidi woman from Iraq, Nadia Murad on Dec. 13, 2016 as they both address the European parliament in Strasbourg, France. The Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 was awarded to the Congolese doctor and a Yazidi former captive of the Islamic State group for their work to highlight and eliminate the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war. (AP Photos/Christian Lutz, file)
AP FILE
2017: International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN)
Beatrice Fihn, the executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) holds two paper cranes in Oslo, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. ICAN, the recipient on this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, has installed 1,000 paper cranes made by children in Hiroshima, the site of the world’s first atomic bomb attack in Japan, outside the Norwegian Parliament ahead of formally receiving the prize. (AP Photo/David Keyton)
AP FILE
2016: Juan Manuel Santos
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, recipient of the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize, speaks after accepting the Inter-American Dialogue's Leadership for the Americas Award at the institution's annual gala dinner in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP FILE
2015: National Dialogue Quartet
Wided Bouchamaoui, president of the Tunisian employers, right, Abdessattar Ben Moussa, president of the Tunisian Human Rights League, second right, Mohamed Fadhel Mafoudh head of the Tunisian Bar Association and Houcine Abassi secretary general of the Tunisian General Labour Union, left, attend a ceremony in Tunis Monday, Nov.9, 2015. The 2015 Nobel Peace Prize went to the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet who steered Tunisia away from civil war and toward democracy after its 2011 revolution. (AP Photo/Hassene Dridi)
AP FILE
2014: Malala Yousafzai
Joint-Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai from Pakistan waves as she arrives to speak on stage during the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2014. Malala Yousafzai from Pakistan and Kailash Satyarthi of India received the Nobel Peace Prize on Wednesday for risking their lives to help protect children from slavery, extremism and forced labor at great risk to their own lives. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
AP FILE
2014: Kailash Satyarthi
Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi gestures as he speaks during the launch of his book "Azad Bachpan ki Aor" in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. (AP Photo /Tsering Topgyal)
AP FILE
2013: Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)
In this photo taken on Friday, May 5, 2017, the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are seen in The Hague, Netherlands. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
AP FILE
2012: European Union (EU)
EU heads of state attend the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at the City Hall in Oslo, Norway, Monday Dec. 10, 2012. The Nobel Peace Prize Committee awarded the prize to the European Union for its efforts to promote peace and democracy in Europe, despite being in the midst of its biggest crisis since the bloc was created in the 1950s. From left to right, first row: Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, Latvian Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis, Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann, Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande, Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite, Romania's President Traian Basescu, second row: Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, Belgium's Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Monti, Finland's Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt. (AP Photo/Yves Logghe)
AP FILE
2011: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkol Karman
Nobel Peace Prize winners Tawakkol Karman of Yemen, left, Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee, center, and Liberian president Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf display their diplomas and medals at City Hall in in Oslo, Norway Saturday Dec. 10, 2011. The peace prize committee awarded the prize to Karman, Johnson-Sirleaf and Gbowee for championing women's rights in regions where oppression is common and helping women participate in peace-building., (AP Photo/John McConnico)
AP FILE
2010: Liu Xiaobo
Exile Tibetans take refreshments at a parking lot where a portrait of imprisoned democracy activist Liu Xiaobo is displayed, in Dharmsala, India, Friday, Dec. 10, 2010. China tightened a wide-ranging clampdown on dissidents and blocked some news websites Friday, hours ahead of the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to Liu. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)
AP FILE
2009: Barack Obama
US President Barack Obama, right is applauded by Nobel Committee Chairman Thorbjorn Jagland after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize during a ceremony in the Main Hall of Oslo City Hall in Oslo, Norway, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2009. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP FILE
2008: Martti Ahtisaari
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Martti Ahtisaari, former President of Finland, speaks at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at City Hall in Oslo, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2008. (AP Photo/John McConnico)
AP FILE
2007: Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
Nobel Peace Prize winners Al Gore, left and Rajendra Pachauri, the U.N. climate panel's chief scientist, hold with their medals and diplomas at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at City Hall in Oslo, Monday, Dec. 10, 2007. (AP Photo/John McConnico)
AP FILE
2006: Muhammad Yunus and Grameen Bank
Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus acknowledges the crowd at the annual Nobel Peace Prize concert in Oslo, Norway, Monday Dec. 11, 2006. Yunus accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on Sunday, saying he hoped the award would inspire "bold initiatives" to fight poverty and eradicate the root causes of terrorism. (AP Photo/John McConnico)
AP FILE
2005: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Mohamed ElBaradei
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Mohamed ElBaradei, right, accepts his prize from Ole Danbolt Mjs, Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee at City Hall in Oslo, Norway, Saturday Dec. 10, 2005. ElBaradeil shared the award with his International Atomic Energy Agency for efforts to control the spread of nuclear weapons. (AP Photo/John McConnico)
AP FILE
2004: Wangari Muta Maathai
Kenyan Wangari Muta Maathai speaks after she received the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Thursday, March 22, 2007. Maathai, who became the first African woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 2004, is internationally recognized for her persistent struggle for democracy, human rights and environmental conservation. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan)
AP FILE
2003: Shirin Ebadi
Iranian lawyer and activist Shirin Ebadi is surrounded by reporters as she arrives at a press conference held in Paris, Friday. Oct. 10, 2003. Ebadi has been awarded on Friday the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize for her focus on human rights, especially on the struggle for the rights of women and children. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
AP FILE
2002: Jimmy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter receives the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo City Hall, Norway on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2002. (AP Photo/Bjoern Sigurdsoen/Pool)
AP FILE
2001: United Nations (U.N.) and Kofi Annan
Standing in front of the United Nations logo, UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan speaks during a news conference at United Nations headquarters Friday, Oct. 12, 2001, in New York after he and the UN were awarded the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize. (AP Photo/David Karp)
AP FILE
2000: Kim Dae-jung
" ... for his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular."
South Korean President Kim Dae-jung, right, with Gunnar Berge, the chairman of the five-member awards committee, pose after the 76-year-old president accepted the 2000 Nobel Peace Prize, in Oslo City Hall in Norway Sunday, December 10, 2000. (AP Photo/Lise Aserud/Pool)
AP FILE
1999: Médecins Sans Frontières
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) International Committee President James Orbinsky, left, and President of MSF-France Philippe Biberson hug at the Paris headquarters Friday, Oct. 15, 1999, after the non-governmental organization was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition for its "pioneering humanitarian work on several continents". (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz)
AP FILE
1998: John Hume and David Trimble
The 1998 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, John Hume, right, and David Trimble displays the diplomas and medals which they received during the peace prize award ceremony in Oslo Town Hall, Norway Thursday, December 10, 1998. (AP Photo/Bjoern Sigurdsoen/NTB )
AP FILE
1997: International Campaign to Ban Landmines (ICBL) and Jody Williams
Nobel Peace Prize winner, American Jody Williams, makes a traditional Buddhist greeting from the Grand Hotel balcony in Oslo downtown, during a torch light procession Wednesday night, December 10, 1997. Jody Williams, coordinator of the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, shared the prize with Jun Channareth, a wheelchair-bound Cambodian, who lost his legs to mines. (AP Photo/NTB, Jon Eeg)
AP FILE
1996: Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo and José Ramos-Horta
Nobel Peace Prize laureates East Timor Bishop Carlos Filipe Ximenes Belo, right, and activist Jose Ramos-Horta present their awards during the Nobel ceremony in Oslo Tuesday Dec. 10, 1996. They won the 1996 Peace Prize for their struggle to peacefully end two decades of Indonesian occupation of East Timor, a former Portuguese colony. (AP Photo/Bjoern Sigurdsoen)
AP FILE
1995: Joseph Rotblat and Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs
The founder and president of the Pugwash Conference, Joseph Rotblat, (right), and the Secretary General Francesco Calogero, display the Nobel medals and diplomas, during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony on Oslo Town Hall Sunday Dec. 10, 1995. (AP Photo:/Bjoern Sigurdsoen)
AP FILE
1994: Yasser Arafat, Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin
PLO leader Yasser Arafat, left, Israeli Foreign Minister Shimon Peres, center, and Israeli Premier Yitzhak Rabin each hold their Nobel Peace Prize in this Dec.10, 1994 file photo. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)
AP FILE
1993: Nelson Mandela and Frederik Willem de Klerk
South African Deputy President F.W. de Klerk, right, and South African President Nelson Mandela pose with their Nobel Peace Prize Gold Medal and Diploma, in Oslo, December 10, 1993. (AP Photo/NTB)
AP FILE
1992: Rigoberta Menchú Tum
Guatemalan Indian activist Rigoberta Menchu speaks to several thousand people some sitting on Mayan ruins in background, during a celebration in Guatemala City, Guatemala. Rigoberta was named the Nobel Peace prize winner in 1992.
AP FILE
1991: Aung San Suu Kyi
Burma's pro-democracy activist Aung San Suu Kyi points to audience as she addresses a rally in Rangoon in this 1989 file picture. Mrs. Suu Kyi, winner of the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize, was freed from house arrest Monday, July 10, 1995, six years after her detention.
AP FILE
1990: Mikhail S. Gorbachev
In this June 5, 1991 file photo, Soviet president Mikhail S. Gorbachev receives applause from the audience in Oslo as he enters the lecture hall to deliver his long-delayed Nobel Peace lecture. Gorbachev, who was awarded the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize, was hugely influential in bringing an end to the Cold War. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
AP FILE
1989: The 14th Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso)
Tenzin Gyatso, His Holiness Dalai Lama, exiled spiritual and political leader of Tibet, displays the Nobel Peace Prize after receiving it from Egil Aarvik, Chairman of the Nobel Committee, at Oslo University's Avla Hall in Norway, Dec. 10, 1989. (AP Photo/Pool, Norwegian News Agency, Inge Gjellesvik)
AP FILE
1988: United Nations Peacekeeping Forces
Members of the United Nations peace-keeping force pose at the United Nations in New York City on Dec. 14, 1988. The U.N. Peace-keepers were celebrating being awarded the 1988 Nobel Peace Prize. Front row from left are Violeta Pelena of the Philippines, Master Corporal Gerard Crappinger of Austria, Maciej Wlynski of Poland, First Sgt. Osvaldo Moi of Italy, and Kenneth Eriksson of Sweden. Back row from left are Guillermo Matibag of the Philippines, Private Mary Boucher of Canada, Daryl Linwood of the United Kingdom, Majed Kreitem of Jordan, and Private Onisivoro Koroidiliva of Fiji. (AP Photo/Charles Wenzelberg)
AP FILE
1987: Oscar Arias Sanchez
President of Costa Rica, Oscar Arias Sanchez, with the Nobel Peace Prize diploma and gold medal, during the awarding ceremony in Oslo on Dec. 10, 1987. (AP Photo/Pool/ Norsk Telegrambyraa, Inge Gjellesvik)
AP FILE
1986: Elie Wiesel
American author Elie Wiesel, center, with his son, Elisha, left, and Egil Aarvik, Chairman of the Nobel committee, pose with the Nobel prize in hand in Oslo, Norway on Dec. 10, 1986. Wiesel is the Chairman of "The President's Commission on the Holocaust." (AP Photo/Inge Gjellesvik)
AP FILE
1985: International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War
Members of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War clasp hands on October 11, 1985, at the group's Boston headquarters after the organization was awarded the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize. The doctors are, from left, Eric Chivian, co-founder; John Pastore, secretary; Sidney Alexander, president of the U.S. affiliate group; and James Muller, co founder. (AP Photo/ Paul R. Benoit)
AP FILE
1984: Desmond M. Tutu
South African Bishop Desmond M. Tutu (left) receives the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize from Nobel Committee Chairman Egil Aarvik during the annual ceremony in Oslo, December 10. 1984.
He was honored "for his opposition to South Africa's brutal apartheid regime."
AP FILE
1983: Lech Walesa
Lech Walesa, former leader of Poland's "Solidarity" movement and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, speeks during a press conference at the St. Brigida church in Gdansk, Poland, Monday December 5, 1983, urging Western Nations to lift the sanctions imposed on Poland after the martial law was declared two years ago. The background tapestry shows the National Polish emblem. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
AP FILE
1982: Alva Myrdal and Alfonso García Robles
Joint winners of the 1982 Nobel Peace Prize, Alva Myrdal of Sweden, left, and Alfonso Garcia Robles, of Mexico, pose with their Nobel prize diplomas and medals in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 1982.
They are recognized for their work on behalf of nuclear disarmament.
AP FILE
1980: Adolfo Pérez Esquivel
Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, "
through his courageous nonviolent struggle had lit a light in the darkness of Argentina's violence. His work was an inspiration to oppressed people all over the world," said the Norwegian Nobel Committee.
AP FILE
1979: Mother Teresa
Mother Teresa, left, is seen with Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, John Sanness, during the award ceremony in Oslo, Dec. 10, 1979. Behind them is the famous wall painting "Sun Rise" by Edvard Munch.
AP FILE
1978: Mohamed Anwar al-Sadat and Menachem Begin
Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel, left, and Sayed Ahmed Marei, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat's personal aide and representative, pose with the 1978 Nobel Peace Prize medal in Akershus Castle Sunday at Oslo. Begin and Marei pose after the awarding ceremony.
AP FILE
1977: Amnesty International
Betty Williams, left, and Mairead Corrigan, right, co-founders of Northern Ireland's peace movement, hold their Nobel Prize for 1976 after it was presented to them, Dec. 10, 1977, in Oslo, Norway. The 1977 Peace Prize went to Amnesty International, the London-based human rights organization represented by Thomas Hammerberg, second left,. Presenting the awards was Aase Lionæs, chairwoman of the Nobel Committee. (AP Photo)
AP FILE
1976: Betty Williams and Mairead Corrigan
Ulster Peace movement leader Betty Williams at the Women of the Year luncheon at the Savoy Hotel in London on Oct. 10, 1977. Williams, 34, and her co-leader Miss Mairead Corrigan, 33, have been awarded the 1976 Nobel Peace prize for their work.
AP FILE
1975: Andrei Dmitrievich Sakharov
This is a 1973 photo of Soviet physicist Andrei Dimitrivich Sakharov, who was awarded the 1975 Nobel Peace Prize by the Nobel Committee in Oslo, October 9, 1975. The 54-year-old scientist helped give Russia its first hydrogen bomb and went on to become a leading Soviet dissident: Dr. Sakharov said in Moscow, after hearing of the award, that he would go to Oslo to receive the prize by the Soviet authorities.
AP FILE
1973: Henry A. Kissinger and Le Duc Tho
In this Wednesday June 13, 1973 file photo, President Nixon's National Security Adviser Henry A. Kissinger, left, and Le Duc Tho, member of Hanoi's Politburo, outside a suburban house at Gif Sur Yvette in Paris after a negotiation session. The then-U.S. Secretary of State Kissinger was supposed to share the Nobel Peace Prize with North Vietnamese leader Le Duc Tho for the Paris-brokered cease-fire in the Vietnam war. The Vietnamese leader became the first and only person to refuse the prize. Kissinger didn’t turn up to receive his and continues to be one of the names most closely associated with the Vietnam war, which raged on for another three years. (AP Photo/Michel Lipchitz, file)
AP FILE
1971: Willy Brandt
Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Willy Brandt, left, receives the Nobel Peace Prize from Aase Lionaes, Chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, in Oslo, Norway, Dec. 10, 1971.
AP FILE
1970: Norman Borlaug
Agronomist Norman Ernest Borlaug looks at selected wheat stocks at the Rockefeller Agricultural Institute in Atizapan, Mexico, on Oct. 21, 1970. The 56-year-old scientist is winner of the 1970 Nobel Peace Prize
for his efforts to overcome hunger through advanced agriculture and to build international prosperity. He's known as the father of "the green revolution."
AP FILE
1968: Rene Cassin
Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, D-Mass., chats with Rene Cassin, Nobel Peace Prize Winner, and right at a dinner of the international league for the rights of man at the New York Hilton on Dec. 6, 1968 in New York. (AP Photo/David Pickoff)
AP FILE
1965: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)
A United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) worker, left, gets ready to give a crying baby a measles inoculation as a foreign worker for Medecins San Frontieres (MSF), rear, directs the line at the Cathedral in the provincial capital of Dili, East Timor, about 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) east of Jakarta Tuesday, Oct. 19, 1999. According to the Nobel Committee, "UNICEF's activities marked a breakthrough for the idea of solidarity between nations, which helped to reduce the difference between rich and poor states. That also reduced the danger of war."
AP FILE
1964: Martin Luther King Jr.
In this Dec. 10, 1964, file photo, U.S. civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holds his 1964 Nobel Peace Prize medal in Oslo, Norway. King was honored for promoting the principle of non-violence in the civil rights movement.
AP FILE
In this Series
Updated
48 min ago
Updated
3 hrs ago
Updated
3 hrs ago
15 updates
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!