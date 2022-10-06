Nobel Prize for literature awarded; gunman kills 35 in Thailand; $2M offer for Judge's HR ball

Today is Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Oct. 6
French author Annie Ernaux has won the Nobel Prize in literature, organizers announced in Stockholm on Thursday.
More than 30 people, primarily children, were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire in a childcare center in Thailand, authorities said.
President Joe Biden has surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild. Biden comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis’ handling of the storm recovery as both men — who have battled over pandemic protocols and migration as the governor mulls a presidential bid — put aside politics for a few days. The state is struggling to recover from the wreckage of Hurricane Ian, which tore through southwestern Florida last week and left dozens dead.
The full breadth of Hurricane Ian's destruction is still coming into focus a week after it hit southwest Florida. Utility workers pushed Wednesday to restore power, and crews have been searching for anyone still trapped inside flooded or damaged homes. Construction workers are building temporary bridges to barrier islands, including Pine Island, that have been cut off from the mainland. The number of storm-related deaths has risen to at least 84 in recent days. President Joe Biden was scheduled Wednesday to visit Fort Myers' Fisherman's Wharf in an area that was especially devastated by winds and surging tides.
Russian missile attacks have hit apartments in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing at least seven people, with at least five other missing. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky called Thursday's attacks “absolute evil.” The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, meanwhile, says his agency will increase the number of inspectors at Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant from two to four. Ukrainian forces say they retook 154 square miles of territory from the Russians in the Kherson region this month. Kherson is one of four regions Russia has illegally annexed. Elsewhere, several hundred Ukrainians fleeing Russian-occupied areas reportedly were detained near the Russian-Estonian border and taken on Russian trucks to an unknown destination.
South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks. South Korea’s military says eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation near the border and are believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills. Tensions have risen sharply on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests prompted South Korea, the United States and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.
President Joe Biden says a $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley will help give the United States a technological edge against China. He hailed the company's expansion during an appearance Thursday in Poughkeepsie, New York, with two House Democrats in competitive races in next month’s critical elections. The president cites IBM’s commitment as part of a larger manufacturing boom, spurred by this summer’s passage of a $280 billion measure intended to boost the semiconductor industry and scientific research. He says that legislation was needed for national and economic security and that “the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied against” it.
A new report says a woman who claims Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children. The latest reporting undercuts Walker's claims that he didn't know who the woman was. The Daily Beast says that the woman was so well known to Walker that, according to her, they conceived another child together years after the abortion. She decided to continue on with the later pregnancy, though she noted that Walker again said it wasn't a convenient time. Walker has called the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie." The Daily Beast says the Walker campaign declined to comment on Wednesday's story.
A Texas death row inmate whose case clarified the role of spiritual advisers in death chambers nationwide has been executed, despite the efforts of a district attorney to stop his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was executed Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. He was convicted in the 2004 killing of 46-year-old Pablo Castro, a convenience store clerk, in Corpus Christi. Ramirez had challenged Texas prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him or praying aloud during his execution. In March, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Ramirez. In April, the top prosecutor in the case tried to stop the execution, calling the death penalty “unethical.” The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals declined to even consider the prosecutor’s request.
Authorities say the suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado had sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with their trucking business. Authorities say Salgado kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle on Monday and killed them, leaving their bodies in an almond orchard. The remains were discovered in the remote area by a farm worker late Wednesday. Investigators say they're seeking a person of interest who may have acted as Salgado’s accomplice.
A Connecticut jury has begun deliberations in conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ defamation trial over his calling the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax. The three men and three women are deciding how much in damages Jones and his company Free Speech Systems should pay relatives of eight victims of the massacre, as well as an FBI agent who responded to the shooting. Jones was found liable for damages last year. The plaintiffs testified they have been harassed by hoax believers, including receiving death and rape threats. Jones has bashed the trial as a “kangaroo court” and is vowing to appeal.
Hilary Swank has announced she’s pregnant with twins and says that revelation might explain some of her wardrobe alterations and other actions on set of her new ABC series “Alaska Daily." The two-time Oscar winner tells The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that the experience has reminded her of how women are her heroes while working long days on set. In “Alaska Daily,” Swank plays a seasoned investigative journalist who takes a job in Alaska to look into unsolved cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women. The series is created by Tom McCarthy, whose 2015 film “Spotlight,” also about investigative journalists, won the Oscar for best picture.
Kevin Spacey is facing a jury in a New York City courtroom during a civil trial accusing him of sexually abusing a 14-year-old actor in the 1980s when he was 26. His lawyer disputed accusations during opening statements Thursday, the first day of the trial. Anthony Rapp brought the lawsuit against Spacey. Rapp was the first in a string of people to publicly accuse the “House of Cards” star of sexual misconduct. Jury selection began Thursday in a trial expected to last about two weeks. A lawyer for Rapp says Spacey tried to seduce him in a bedroom at his Manhattan apartment in 1986. Spacey's lawyer said it didn't happen.
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied. Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2014, the Supreme Court unexpectedly cleared the way for a dramatic expansion of gay marriage in the United States, and more events that ha…
In 1993, Michael Jordan announces his retirement after nine seasons and three titles in the NBA. See more sports moments from this date:
***