NRA opens gun convention in Texas; Depp-Heard trial closing arguments; tributes to Ray Liotta

Today is Friday, May 27, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
Severe storms are to hit the East Coast as parts of the Southwest see the return of dangerous fire conditions. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam with the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, May 27
The National Rifle Association is beginning its annual convention in Houston. Leaders of the powerful gun rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” and deflect any blame for this week's deadly shooting of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event, which begins Friday and is expected to draw protesters. Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who says “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act.
A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the horrific shooting of 19 schoolchildren and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. The senators are restarting gun control talks that have broken down many times before. The Democrats and Republicans say they hope to find consensus on legislation that could help reduce the number of mass shootings in the United States. The senators have narrowed the discussion to a few ideas, some of them based on legislation they have been working on for years, such as expanded background checks or red flag laws that keep guns away from people who could do harm.
The 18-year-old man who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers in Texas left a digital trail that hinted at what was to come. He posted an Instagram photo of a hand holding a gun magazine. In his TikTok profile he warned, “Kids be scared.” And he pinned the image of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles displayed on a rug to the top of his profile. But those foreboding posts hardly stick out on an endless grid of Instagram photos that feature semi-automatic rifles, handguns and ammunition. There’s even a popular hashtag devoted to encouraging Instagram users to upload daily photos of guns with more than 2 million posts attached to it.
Russia is pressing the West to lift sanctions over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis. That crisis is worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products because of the conflict. According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italy's prime minister that Russia would help with grain exports if sanctions are lifted. Britain accused Moscow of trying to hold the world ransom and insisted there would be no sanctions relief. Meanwhile, Russia made incremental advances as fighting continued in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Separately, two Russian soldiers pleaded guilty to shelling civilian infrastructure during the war, which is now in its fourth month.
The coronavirus mutant that is now dominant in the United States spreads faster than its omicron predecessors, is adept at escaping immunity and might possibly cause more serious disease. The new variant is a member of the omicron family, but it carries a mutation called delta that was a feature of the variant that was dominant in the middle of 2021. This appears to allow the virus to escape immunity from vaccines and prior infection, especially if someone was infected in the huge omicron wave that swept the world late last year and early this year.
A week filled with goodbyes continues for family and friends of victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison. They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market. Authorities say the 18-year-old shooter chose the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Funerals for a half dozen other victims have taken place in recent days. The final funeral is scheduled for Saturday.
A jury is set to hear closing arguments in Johnny Depp’s high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Each side will have two hours Friday to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. Depp is suing Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.
Tributes are pouring in for actor Ray Liotta, who died at age 67 in the Dominican Republic. Liotta's “Goodfellas” co-star Robert De Niro says he's saddened to learn of the passing of Liotta, who is “way too young to have left us.” “Goodfellas” director Martin Scorsese said he was “so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous” as an actor. Another co-star from the film, Lorraine Bracco, says she's “utterly shattered and that Liotta was the best part of making “Goodfellas.” Liotta's “Field of Dreams” co-star Kevin Costner says that while Liotta “leaves an incredible legacy, he'll always be Shoeless Joe Jackson in my heart.”
Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years, has died at age 60. The band announced the death of the founding member on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Fletcher formed Depeche Mode along with fellow synthesizer players Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, and lead singer Dave Gahan, in Basildon, England, in 1980. He would go on to play on hits including “Just Can't Get Enough,” “People are People" and “Personal Jesus.”
Ellen DeGeneres brought her nearly two-decade daytime talk show to an end Thursday with a celebrity lovefest. DeGeneres and guests Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink shared memories and affection as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” concluded its Emmy-winning run. DeGeneres also recounted the headwinds she faced as a gay woman launching a show in daytime in 2003. She said the show was a tough sell and she was prevented from using the word “gay” on the air. In ending her daytime show, DeGeneres said she hoped she inspired viewers to be their “authentic self” and to be brave enough to support others.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green picked up where they left off last time they were healthy in the postseason. The star trio that has been the core of a dynasty for Golden State got the Warriors back to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years by beating Dallas 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals. The Warriors are the fourth franchise in NBA history to make six Finals appearances in eight years and the first since Michael Jordan's Bulls did it in the 1990s.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored at 5:03 of overtime and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-4 on Thursday to win the second-round playoff series in five games and advance to the Western Conference finals.
***
MORNING LISTEN
A recent poll found that, unsurprisingly, Americans say inflation is their No. 1 concern. Next on the list are worries about political extremism, crime and immigration. In this episode, Scott Rada and Rick Kyte discus why voters seem to focus more on social issues rather than on policies that could fix the problems they care about the most.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***