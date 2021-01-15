Oil giant Total withdraws from US energy lobbying group

The API added that it does "not support subsidizing energy because it distorts the market and ultimately proves harmful to consumers.”

Peter Frumhoff, the director of science and policy at the U.S.-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said Total’s decision to leave the group was significant.

“It’s a very big deal for an oil major to take a position basically leaving the major trade association here in the United States,” he told The Associated Press.

Frumhoff said the move came just days after API’s president, Mike Summers, made a speech in which he said the group would fight regulation of methane emissions, restrictions on drilling on public lands and support for charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

He added that Total's decision put pressure on other oil companies BP and Shell, which both said they aim at fighting greenhouse gas emissions, “to put their political power where their mouth is and do the same.”

President-elect Joe Biden, who has said he wants to focus on fighting climate change, has pledged to have the U.S. rejoin the Paris accord on the first day of his presidency.