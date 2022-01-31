 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omicron amps up long COVID concerns; looking ahead to Super Bowl LVI; plus more top news

Today is Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

After a powerful nor'easter brought heavy snowfall and high winds to the East Coast, another big storm could impact the Central and Eastern US. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

Virus Outbreak Long COVID

Nancy Rose, who contracted COVID-19 in 2021 and continues to exhibit long-haul symptoms including brain fog and memory difficulties, pauses while organizing her desk space, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Port Jefferson, N.Y. Rose, 67, said many of her symptoms waned after she got vaccinated, though she still has bouts of fatigue and memory loss. 

Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

More than a year after a bout with COVID-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities.

Long COVID has her questioning her worth as a wife and mother.

“Is this permanent? Is this the new norm?’’ said the 41-year-old Latham, New York, woman, whose three children and husband also have signs of the condition. “I want my life back.’’

More than a third of COVID-19 survivors by some estimates will develop such lingering problems. Now, with omicron sweeping across the globe, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the bedeviling condition and find treatments before a potential explosion in long COVID cases. Read the full story here:

Bengals Chiefs Football

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates with fans after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime. 

Analysis: Opposites attract as Stafford, Burrow get Super

Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow had almost nothing in common before Sunday except that they were top overall picks in the NFL draft.

Now, they are both Super Bowl quarterbacks.

Their journeys are almost polar opposites since each left an SEC powerhouse. Read the full analysis here:

MORNING LISTEN

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are joined by Nyla Rose, who wrestles weekly on TNT and TBS for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and independent wrestler/promoter Jimmy Z. We discuss all things professional wrestling!

More than a year after a bout with COVID-19, Rebekah Hogan still suffers from severe brain fog, pain and fatigue that leave her unable to do her nursing job or handle household activities.

BEIJING (AP) — People across Asia prepared Monday for muted Lunar New Year celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus and virulent omicron variant, even as increasing vaccination rates raised hopes that the Year of the Tiger might bring life back closer to normal.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North’s most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans steps to show its commitment to its Asian allies.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Florida Weather

Ice clings to oranges in a grove Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Plant City, Fla. Farmers spray water on their crops to help keep the fruit from getting damaged by the cold. Temperatures overnight dipped into the mid-20's. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Jan. 31

Today in history: Jan. 31

In 1958, the United States entered the Space Age with its first successful launch of a satellite, Explorer 1, from Cape Canaveral, and more ev…

Today in sports history: Jan. 31

Today in sports history: Jan. 31

In 1988, Washington scores 35 points in the second quarter to overcome a 10-0 deficit and beat the Denver Broncos 42-10 in the Super Bowl. See…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

