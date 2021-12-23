Omicron less likely to put you in hospital; SCOTUS to take up vaccine mandates; plus more top stories

Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

***

TOP STORIES

Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say

Two new British studies provide some early hints that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may be milder than the delta version.

Scientists stress that even if the findings of these early studies hold up, any reductions in severity need to be weighed against the fact omicron spreads much faster than delta and is more able to evade vaccines. Sheer numbers of infections could still overwhelm hospitals.

Still, the new studies released Wednesday seem to bolster earlier research that suggests omicron may not be as harmful as the delta variant, said Manuel Ascano Jr., a Vanderbilt University biochemist who studies viruses.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more.

***

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to weigh challenges to two Biden administration policies covering vaccine requirements for millions of workers, policies that affect large employers and health care workers.

The high court's announcement Wednesday that it will hear arguments in the cases Jan. 7 comes amid rising coronavirus cases and is an extraordinarily fast timeline. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati ruled 2-1 on Friday that the vaccine or testing regime for workers at larger companies could take effect. The plan requires workers at larger companies to be vaccinated or wear face masks and get tested weekly. The requirement could affect some 84 million U.S. workers.

***

MORNING LISTEN

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 23 In 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia, and more …

Today in sports history: Dec. 23 In 1972, Franco Harris's 'Immaculate Reception' lifts the Pittsburgh Steelers over Oakland Raiders, 13-7. See more sports moments from this date.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0