Omicron mostly mild so far, CDC chief says; Jussie Smollett awaits verdict; plus more top news

Today is Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Denver could finally see snow in the coming days as much of the West experiences rounds of snowfall. Meanwhile, the Deep South prepares for a severe storm threat. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

TOP STORIES

The AP Interview: CDC chief says omicron mostly mild so far

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the data is very limited and the agency is working on a more detailed analysis of what the new mutant form of the coronavirus might hold for the U.S.

“What we generally know is the more mutations a variant has, the higher level you need your immunity to be. ... We want to make sure we bolster everybody’s immunity. And that’s really what motivated the decision to expand our guidance,” Walensky said, referencing the recent approval of boosters for all adults.

Jussie Smollett Trial

Actor Jussie Smollett, right, departs with his mother Janet, from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Chicago, after Cook County Judge James Linn gave the case to jury. 

Jussie Smollett awaits verdict as jurors consider case

CHICAGO (AP) — Jurors in Jussie Smollett’s trial are expected to resume deliberations Thursday on charges the former “Empire” actor orchestrated a fake attack on himself, then lied to Chicago police about being the victim of an anti-gay, racist hate crime.

The jury deliberated for about two hours on Wednesday following a roughly one-week trial. They asked Judge James Linn for a copy of a calendar prosecutors displayed at trial that indicated relevant dates, including that of the alleged attack and of what two brothers testified was a “dry run” for the Jan. 29, 2019, assault.

In closing arguments earlier Wednesday, a prosecutor told jurors there is “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett staged the attack, then lied to police about it for publicity. His defense attorney said prosecutors' case was based on lies.

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 9

Biden to pay tribute to 'American giant' Bob Dole at Capitol
Biden to pay tribute to 'American giant' Bob Dole at Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole will lie in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gather to pay tribute to an “American giant” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era's sense of common civility.

Biden to decry democracy 'recession' at White House summit
Biden to decry democracy 'recession' at White House summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to urge participants at the first White House Summit for Democracy to reverse an ongoing “recession” of democracy that is playing out at a time of rising authoritarianism around the globe and extraordinary strains on foundational institutions in the U.S.

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses
Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

Manchin says he wouldn't defy parliamentarian on immigration
Manchin says he wouldn't defy parliamentarian on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he'd vote to uphold the Senate parliamentarian's decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats’ huge social and environment bill, underscoring the party's uphill fight to keep some top priorities in the legislation.

Prosecutor: Potter 'failed' Wright; defense calls it mistake
Prosecutor: Potter 'failed' Wright; defense calls it mistake

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright went on trial on manslaughter charges Wednesday, with a prosecutor saying Kim Potter had been trained how to avoid such deadly mix-ups but still got it wrong.

Talks on Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna amid tensions
Talks on Iran nuclear deal resume in Vienna amid tensions

VIENNA (AP) — Negotiations between Iran and world powers aimed at salvaging a tattered 2015 nuclear deal resumed in Vienna on Thursday after a few days' pause, with tensions high after Tehran made demands last week that European countries strongly criticized.

Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 in retaliation
Witness, official: Myanmar troops massacre 11 in retaliation

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar government troops rounded up villagers, some believed to be children, tied them up and slaughtered them, according to a witness and other reports. An opposition leader said the civilians were burned alive, as repression of resistance to a de facto coup takes an increasingly brutal turn.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case
Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

MacKenzie Scott won't say how much she's giving 'this time'
MacKenzie Scott won't say how much she's giving 'this time'

In a blog post titled “No Dollar Signs This Time,” billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott said she won’t reveal how much she has given to charity since her last round of donations earlier this year, in an effort to reduce the attention she draws. Instead, she wrote a reflection on what philanthropy means.

Coast Guard swimmer pulls body from car above Niagara Falls
Coast Guard swimmer pulls body from car above Niagara Falls

(AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew braved poor visibility and frigid rapids to reach a car partly submerged in water near the brink of Niagara Falls, then lowered a rescue swimmer on a hoist who pulled out the woman trapped inside.

MORNING LISTEN

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak

Leanna Arcila, 7, is licked by Watson, a therapy dog with the Pawtucket police department, as she receives her COVID-19 vaccination from Dr. Eugenio Fernandez at Nathanael Greene Elementary School in Pawtucket, R.I., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 9

Today in history: Dec. 9

In 1992, Britain’s Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced their separation, and more events that happened on this day in history.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

