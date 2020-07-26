Only two hurricanes have made landfall in Hawaii in modern history. Douglas could become the third

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Douglas could become only the third hurricane in modern history to make landfall in Hawaii.

There have been a handful of tropical storm landfalls on the islands, but hurricane-strength storms have been very rare.

The two occasions since 1900 when a hurricane has made landfall were Hurricane Iniki, in 1992, and Hurricane Dot, in 1959. Iniki was a strong Category 4 storm at landfall and Hurricane Dot a Category 1.

"It is fairly common for hurricanes to track towards Hawaii, but they usually dissipate or at least weaken considerably before impacting the islands," said Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University.

"For example, both Lane and Olivia impacted Hawaii in 2018. Also, in 2016, both Lester and Madeline threatened Hawaii."

On Sunday, Douglas was a Category 1 storm situated just to the north of Hawaii's Big Island, and east of Maui. It is headed west-northwest towards the islands of O'ahu and Kauai, where landfall is possible in one or both locations.

Hurricane warnings are in effect for Oahu and Kauai County, and tropical storm warnings are in effect for Hawaii County and Maui County.

The main threats are storm surge, dangerous surf, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall.