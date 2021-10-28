 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill; cheap pill shows promise against COVID; Astros even WS

  • 0

The storm that impacted the West coast five days ago is still bringing severe weather to the US. The Southeast will see the worst of the weather today and CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Today is Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

Congress Manchin Sinema

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., center, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., far left, board an elevator as they leave a meeting, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

Paid family leave falls out of Biden's bill as tempers rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden's big domestic bill, but momentum fizzled and tempers flared as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires' tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate.

With his signature domestic initiative at stake, Biden will head to Capitol Hill on Thursday morning to urge Democratic lawmakers to bring talks on the social services and climate change bill “over the finish line” before he departs for global summits overseas.

Still in the mix: expanded health care programs, free pre-kindergarten and some $500 billion to tackle climate change remain in what's now at least a $1.75 trillion package.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories and more. 

People are also reading…

***

Virus Outbreak COVID Pill

According to a study released in The Lancet Global Health on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Fluvoxamine, a cheap antidepressant, reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19. 

Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus.

Researchers tested the pill used for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder because it was known to reduce inflammation and looked promising in smaller studies.

They've shared the results with the U.S. National Institutes of Health, which publishes treatment guidelines, and they hope for a World Health Organization recommendation.

***

APTOPIX World Series Baseball

Houston Astros' Jose Siri celebrates past Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried on a throwing error during the second inning in Game 2 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. 

World Siri: Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Siri launched himself headfirst into home plate, popped up with arms flexed and screamed with all his might.

Welcome to the World Series, rook.

The career minor leaguer sparked a team whose biggest stars took a while to shine, sending the Houston Astros to a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night that evened the Fall Classic at one game apiece.

***

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Oct. 28

Biden to head to Capitol to push agenda, unite Democrats
Business

Biden to head to Capitol to push agenda, unite Democrats

  • By LISA MASCARO, AAMER MADHANI and ALAN FRAM Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden heads to Capitol Hill early Thursday to push his revised domestic policy bill and a related bipartisan i…

Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo
Government & Politics

Biden bound for global summits as domestic agenda in limbo

  • By JOSH BOAK and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century. As he p…

Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19
National
AP

Cheap antidepressant shows promise treating early COVID-19

  • By CARLA K. JOHNSON AP Medical Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

A cheap antidepressant reduced the need for hospitalization among high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a study hunting for existing drugs that could be repurposed to treat coronavirus.

US limits immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas
National
AP

US limits immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas

  • By BEN FOX Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities will limit arrests at schools, hospitals and other “protected” areas under guidelines issued Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security, part of a broader effort to roll back the approach to enforcement under President Donald Trump.

Sheriff: Movie set showed 'some complacency' with weapons
National
AP

Sheriff: Movie set showed 'some complacency' with weapons

  • By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN and CEDAR ATTANASIO Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Investigators said Wednesday that there was “some complacency” in how weapons were handled on the movie set where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer and wounded another person, but it's too soon to determine whether charges will be filed.

Oil chiefs set to testify at landmark congressional hearing
Government & Politics
AP

Oil chiefs set to testify at landmark congressional hearing

  • By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives at ExxonMobil and other oil giants are set to testify at a landmark House hearing Thursday as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker
Government & Politics
AP

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

  • By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Starbucks raising US workers' pay as union effort looms
National
AP

Starbucks raising US workers' pay as union effort looms

  • By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Starbucks said Wednesday it is raising its U.S. employees’ pay and making other changes to improve working conditions in its stores.

California high court won't hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal
National
AP

California high court won't hear Brad Pitt divorce appeal

  • Updated
  • 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to consider Brad Pitt's appeal of a court ruling that disqualified the judge in his custody battle with Angelina Jolie.

World Siri: Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie Series
National
AP

World Siri: Rookie propels Astros past Braves to tie Series

  • By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Siri launched himself headfirst into home plate, popped up with arms flexed and screamed with all his might.

***

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Kansas Daily Life

A motorist drives past a lone tree at sunset, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan. 

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Oct. 28

Today in history: Oct. 28

In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland, and more eve…

Today in sports history: Oct. 28

Today in sports history: Oct. 28

In 2016, Russell Westbrook becomes this first player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1975 to record a 50-point triple-double. See more sports mom…

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News