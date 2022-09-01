Palin defeated in Alaska special election; Biden addresses nation tonight; Serena beats No. 2 seed

Today is Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Peltola says she is honored and humbled by the support she's received.
More than two years after he defeated Donald Trump, President Joe Biden has some unfinished business he’s aiming to settle with the restive forces of Trumpism. The president is set to use a primetime address Thursday to frame the upcoming midterm elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” It's a reprise of his 2020 campaign theme that he’s now using to cast the current stakes in as dire terms as those that sent him to the Oval Office two years ago. Biden is sharpening his attacks on Republicans as the “ultra-MAGA” party that opposes his agenda, embraces conservative ideological proposals and spreads Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.
Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match. The 40-year-old Williams has hinted this will be the last tournament of her illustrious career. Williams missed about a year of action before returning to the tour in late June at Wimbledon. She lost in the first round there and was 1-3 in 2022 entering the U.S. Open, where she is 2-0 so far this week. She beat Danka Kovinic in the first round before following that up against Kontaveit on Wednesday night in front of a full house at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
A new national study finds math and reading scores for America's 9-year-old students fell sharply during the pandemic, underscoring the impact of two years of learning disruptions. Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, while math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen done by the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the federal government. A federal official said students are performing "at a level last seen two decades ago.” In math, the average score for 9-year-old students fell 7 percentage points between 2020 and 2022. The average reading score fell 5 points.
An FBI investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump’s team obstructed the probe. A court filing late Tuesday alleges that government records were concealed and removed and that law enforcement officials were misled about the continued presence of classified documents at the property. That allegation does not necessarily mean that Trump or anyone else will ultimately face charges. But it could pose the most direct legal threat to Trump and those in his orbit, in part because Justice Department officials have historically regarded obstruction as an aggravating factor that tilts in favor of bringing criminal charges in investigations involving the mishandling of classified information.
People are waiting in lines for water in Jackson, Mississippi, after the partial failure of the the city water system. Some homes and businesses have running water, but many do not. Flooding of the Pearl River worsened longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. President Joe Biden has declared an emergency over the water problems in Mississippi's capital city. Biden called the city's mayor Wednesday to discuss response efforts. A city news release said the main water-treatment plant had “challenges with water chemistry” Wednesday, which led to a drop in output of water. That caused depletion of water tanks and a sharp decrease in water pressure.
The Biden administration hopes to make getting a COVID-19 booster as routine as going in for the yearly flu shot. That's at the heart of its campaign to sell the newly authorized shot to an American public that has widely rejected COVID-19 boosters since they first became available last fall. Shots of the the newest boosters could start within days, and they are specifically designed by Pfizer and Moderna to respond to the omicron strain. The U.S. government has purchased 170 million doses and is emphasizing that anyone who wants a COVID-19 booster will get one for free.
About 2 in 10 Americans say they've had a personal experience with gun violence or a connection to someone who experienced it. That's according to a new poll that also found racial and ethnic disparities in how Americans experienced gun violence. The poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 23% of Americans overall reported a personal tie to gun violence. The poll also found 54% of Black Americans and 27% of Hispanic Americans reported they, a close friend or a family member experienced gun violence. A particularly violent summer weekend in Detroit saw two dozen nonfatal shootings and seven homicides.
It's the first day of school in Ukraine, but children won't be sharing memories from their holidays. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country. After the first months of shock, 51% of schools in Ukraine, despite the risk, are reopening Thursday to in-person education, with an option to study online if the parents prefer. Attending school is one of the few things that can help children bring a sense of normality amid the war. But safety remains the priority. Schools that don’t have quick access to shelters or are located near active military zones will have online only study.
The U.N. has accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured or sexually assaulted. The report from the U.N. human rights office largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media. It added the weight of the world body to those conclusions. But it was not clear what impact it would have. China showed no sign of backing off its blanket denials.
The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the weekend funeral of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev but has paid tribute to him. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited a Moscow hospital where Mikhail Gorbachev’s body is kept before Saturday’s funeral. Peskov told reporters that Putin’s schedule wouldn’t allow him to attend Saturday’s farewell ceremony, but paid tribute to Gorbachev. Asked if Gorbachev will be given a state funeral, Peskov said the funeral will have “elements” of state funeral, such as honorary guards and other formalities.
