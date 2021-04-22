Parents sue father accused of hiding Kristin Smart's body

LOS ANGLES (AP) — The parents of missing California college student Kristin Smart on Thursday sued the father of the man charged with killing their daughter nearly 25 years ago.

The lawsuit filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court said Smart's body was buried in Ruben Flores's backyard and he moved the body “under cover of darkness” to another location a few days after investigators searched his property in February 2020.

Ruben Flores, 80, pleaded not guilty to accessory after murder on Monday and his son, Paul Flores, 44, pleaded not guilty to murder.

The father and son were arrested last week after investigators said they found “biological evidence” indicating Smart had been buried under Ruben Flores’ deck behind his home in nearby Arroyo Grande and was recently moved, according to a court document.

The suit seeks unspecified damages for intentionally causing emotional distress by helping his son cover up the crime. It said Flores got help moving the body from two unnamed accomplices who will later be added as defendants in the case.