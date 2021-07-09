Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine

“You see that you can be a millionaire or a super star and you always have this stigma,” Achour told The AP. “Black Americans have their own problems and some think that Europe is better, and they see that ... there are common problems.”

A representative for Lil Baby did not respond to requests for comment.

Lil Baby topped charts with his 2020 sophomore album “My Turn,” and reached the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his hit “The Bigger Picture,” which evokes the killing of George Floyd and other police abuse. In the opening frames of his “Bigger Picture” Grammy video released earlier this year, police make a Black man get out of his car and wrestle him to the ground.

His collaborative album with Lil Durk called “The Voice of the Heroes” debuted at No. 1 this year. Other hits include “Yes Indeed,” featuring Drake, and “Drip Too Hard.” He won best male hip-hop artist at this year’s BET Awards and was named artist of the year at the Apple Music Awards last year.

Harden, meanwhile, posted photos online soon before the arrest of the two friends at various Paris locales, but hasn't commented publicly since the incident.