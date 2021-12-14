Pfizer confirms pill's potency vs. omicron; study finds shot 70% effective against hospitalization

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Pfizer confirms COVID pill's results, potency versus omicron
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.
The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill's promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms.
Separate laboratory testing shows the drug retains its potency against the omicron variant, the company announced, as many experts had predicted. Pfizer tested the antiviral drug against a man-made version of a key protein that omicron uses to reproduce itself.
Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A two-dose Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination provides just 33% protection against infection by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, but 70% protection against hospitalization, according to a large-scale analysis in South Africa released Tuesday.
The first large-scale analysis of vaccine effectiveness in the region where the new variant was discovered appears to support early indications that omicron is more easily transmissible and that the Pfizer shot isn't as effective in protecting against infection as it was against the delta variant.
Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has voted to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers revealed a series of frantic texts he received as the attack was underway.
The texts, provided by Meadows before he ceased cooperating with the committee, revealed that members of Congress, Fox News anchors and even President Donald Trump’s own son were urging Meadows to push Trump to act quickly to stop the siege by his supporters.
The panel voted 9-0 Monday to recommend the contempt charges. The House is expected to vote Tuesday to refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Dec. 14
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant is offering more hints about what it may have in store as it spreads around the globe: A highly transmissible virus that may cause less severe disease, and one that can be slowed — but not stopped — by today’s vaccines.
MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — An employee of the Kentucky candle factory where eight workers were killed by a tornado said Tuesday that a supervisor threatened her with written disciplinary action if she went home early because storms were approaching.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has signaled anew that he's still not ready to back his party's $2 trillion social and environment legislation, then talked to President Joe Biden as party leaders scrambled for a pathway to advance the long-stalled package — preferably by Christmas.
OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Administrators in a Michigan school district where four students were shot to death at its high school announced Tuesday that a zero tolerance policy toward threats was being adopted, as well as other initiatives aimed at improving safety.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright with her gun when she said she meant to use her Taser was fully trained in her department's policies on the proper use of force, including the stun guns, a police commander testified Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin appears to be on the verge of pleading guilty to violating George Floyd 's civil rights, a move that would remove him from a federal trial but could significantly increase the amount of time he’ll spend behind bars.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Motorists spun out on whitened mountain passes and residents wielded umbrellas that flopped in the face of fierce winds as Northern California absorbed even more rain and snow on Monday, bringing the possibility of rockslides and mudslides to areas scarred by wildfires following an especially warm and dry fall across the U.S. West.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration released an ambitious federal strategy Monday to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and bring down the cost of electric cars with the goal of transforming the U.S. auto industry.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s inductees into the National Film Registry include an epic Star Wars and Lord of the Ring films, projects starring Jennifer Lopez and the late Cicely Tyson along with films that took on racially motivated violence against people of color.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — From the first play to the last, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams showed they're still a heavyweight in the NFC West.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
