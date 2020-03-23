PG&E to plead guilty to lethal crimes in 2018 wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously expressed doubts about whether the company has made enough changes to reform its ways, and he had been threatening to block PG&E's plan to get out of bankruptcy this summer. PG&E's chief regulator, the California Public Utilities Commission, still must approve the company's bankruptcy plan, a decision that's expected within the next few weeks.

Last week Newsom dropped his objections amid the coronavirus outbreak that prompted him to order everyone in the state to remain in their homes as much as possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

California holds unusual leverage over PG&E's fate in bankruptcy because the company needs state approval of its plan to qualify for coverage from a wildfire insurance fund that the state created last summer. Newsom backpedaled in a Friday bankruptcy court filing, saying he now believes PG&E's plan qualifies it for the coverage. As part his deal with PG&E, the Democratic governor is still reserving the right to pursue a government-financed takeover of the company if it doesn't emerge from bankruptcy by a June 30 deadline.

This story has been corrected to reflect that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has dropped all his objections to PG&E's bankruptcy plan. An earlier version said he had only dropped some objections

