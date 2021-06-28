Pope voices 'affection' for Americans as he meets Blinken

Earlier this month, the U.S. churchmen decided to go ahead and craft a document about Communion. Only a month earlier, Francis' top official on doctrinal orthodoxy had urged the bishops to think the matter through thoroughly and aim to keep divisions to the minimum.

Blinken declined to wade into the issue when he was asked at a news conference in Rome after his Vatican visit if he and Francis had discussed the divisive issue.

“One of the luxuries of my job is that I don't do domestic politics,'' said Blinken, who described his talks with the pope as ”extremely warm and very wide-ranging."

Francis himself hasn't weighed in publicly on the latest squabble in the long-running wrangling over the Communion issue within the U.S. Conference of Bishops.

Blinken had high praise for Francis and the opportunity to be the highest level official in the fledgling Biden administration to have a sit-down session with the pontiff.

“I was very gratified by the meeting and gratified as well by the strong leadership of His Holiness on the pandemic, on climate change" as well as on “the challenge that we have to address on irregular migration and refugees,'' Blinken said.