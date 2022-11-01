Powerball jackpot hits $1.2B with no winner; Israel holds another election; World Series rained out

A woman has testified at Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles trial that he sexually assaulted her in 1991 and did the same 17 years later. Kelly Sipherd said Monday that the two assaults happened in the same hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival. She said the second occurred when she went to angrily confront him about the first. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault. He is not charged with the alleged assaults described by Sipherd, but she is being allowed to testify. During cross-examination, Weinstein's attorney repeatedly questioned why she would later accept phone calls and allow herself to be alone with someone who had assaulted her so horribly.