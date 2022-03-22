Powerful storms slam Texas, sweep across South; Jackson faces 1st questions; NCAA women's roundup

Today is Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

***

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Strong tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds are likely for parts of much of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Parts of Texas, Florida, and Tennessee can be impacted as well. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

***

TOP STORIES

Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama warned as storm approaches; 4 hurt in Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A storm system that left widespread damage and some injuries in its wake in Texas drifted into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday, possibly triggering “a regional severe weather outbreak,” the Storm Prediction Center said.

The affected areas, including the cities of Baton Rouge and Jackson, Mississippi, could see strong tornadoes, forecasters said.

The storm already left misery in its wake in Texas, injuring at least four people, officials said.

Officials reported damage throughout Jacksboro, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest of Fort Worth. There, photographs posted on social media showed a storm ripped the wall and roof from parts of Jacksboro High School, especially its gym.

***

Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will face senators’ questions for the first time Tuesday as Democrats push to quickly confirm the only Black female justice in the court’s 233-year history.

Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, sat and silently listened to more than four hours of senators' opening statements on Monday, the first of four days of Judiciary Committee hearings on her nomination. As senators begin 30-minute rounds of grilling on Tuesday, she will respond to their specific points, including charges by some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sentencing on criminal matters.

In her own 12-minute statement, Jackson didn’t mention specific cases but told the committee that she would “apply the laws to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath,” if she were to be confirmed.

***

Women's Sweet 16 field includes all four No. 1 seeds

After a wild opening weekend of the women's NCAA Tournament, the Sweet 16 field features a mixture of regulars that includes all four No. 1 seeds — South Carolina, Louisville, N.C. State and Stanford — as well as newcomers South Dakota and Creighton.

While it was expected that the four No. 1s would advance to the regional semifinals, the two No. 10 seeds definitely were a surprise to many. In all, eight double-digit seeds won over the weekend, tying for the most all-time in the history of the tournament.

Princeton and Belmont did their best to join the double-digit party in the regional semifinals, but both fell short, losing to Indiana and Tennessee by a combined four points.

***

***

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 22 Former Los Angeles Lakers star Elgin Baylor, an 11-time NBA All-Star, died at the age of 86.

Today in sports history: March 22 In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.

***

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

