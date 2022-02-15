 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

  • Updated
  • 0
Epstein Prince Andrew

Britain's Prince Andrew is seen in this April 5, 2015 photo in London. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old, according to a court filing in Manhattan on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. 

NEW YORK (AP) — Britain's Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.

The deal described in a court filing Tuesday in New York avoids a trial that would have brought further embarrassment to the monarchy. It calls for the prince to make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser while saying he never meant to malign her character.

Epstein-Prince-Andrew

FILE - Virginia Roberts Giuffre holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court following the jailhouse death of Jeffrey Epstein, Aug. 27, 2019, in New York. A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing a 17-year-old American, according to a court filing Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. 

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, informed the judge presiding over the case in New York that a settlement in principle has been reached and lawyers on both sides will request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

A lawyer for Andrew did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The letter signed by Boies said all lawyers were asking the judge to suspend all deadlines and put the case on hold.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

People are also reading…

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre's allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed. Full story here:

***

PHOTO ARCHIVE

Associated Press Writer Danica Kirka reported from London.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's behind the protests in Canada?

What's behind the protests in Canada?

A judge has ordered protesters at the Ambassador Bridge over the U.S.-Canadian border to end the 5-day-old blockade that has disrupted the flow of goods. Here's a look at what's behind the protests.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shriner Sentencing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News