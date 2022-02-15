Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

NEW YORK (AP) — Britain's Prince Andrew has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who said she was sexually trafficked to the British royal by the financier Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17.

The deal described in a court filing Tuesday in New York avoids a trial that would have brought further embarrassment to the monarchy. It calls for the prince to make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser while saying he never meant to malign her character.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, informed the judge presiding over the case in New York that a settlement in principle has been reached and lawyers on both sides will request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

A lawyer for Andrew did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The letter signed by Boies said all lawyers were asking the judge to suspend all deadlines and put the case on hold.

Giuffre sued Andrew in August. The American accused the British royal of sexually abusing her while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has strenuously denied Giuffre's allegations and attempted to get the lawsuit tossed. Full story here:

***

PHOTO ARCHIVE

Associated Press Writer Danica Kirka reported from London.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1