Prince Charles warns of narrow window to face climate change

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles issued a warning to the world days before leaders gather in the U.K. for crucial United Nations climate talks, saying there is a “dangerously narrow” window to tackle global warning.

The heir to the British throne said Saturday that the summit, which starts Oct. 31 in Glasgow, showed that “after far too long,” climate change and biodiversity loss are at last “of paramount importance to the world.”

In a recorded message to the Saudi Green Initiative Forum, 72-year-old Charles — a long-time environmentalist — said the coronavirus pandemic “has highlighted that human health, planetary health and economic health are fundamentally interconnected.”

“We now have a dangerously narrow window of opportunity in which to accelerate a green recovery, while laying the foundations for a sustainable future,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s biggest oil producers, says it aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060. China and Russia have set the same net-zero date, while the United States, the European Union and Britain are aiming for 2050.