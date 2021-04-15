Princes William, Harry won't walk side-by-side at funeral; full guest list released

Meghan, who is pregnant and living in California with Harry, is not coming to the funeral on the advice of her doctor.

"We're not going to be drawn into those perceptions of drama or anything like that,'' a palace spokesman said while speaking on condition of anonymity in line with policy. "This is a funeral and the arrangements have been agreed and they represent Her Majesty's wishes."

In another effort to preserve family unity, the palace said senior royals would wear civilian clothes to the funeral. The decision, signed off by the queen, means that Harry won't risk being the only member of the royal family not in uniform during the funeral.

Members of the royal family often wear uniforms to public events by virtue of their honorary roles with the British Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, but Harry lost his honorary military titles when he decided to give up frontline royal duties last year. As a result, protocol suggests that Harry, an army veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, would only wear a suit with medals at royal functions.