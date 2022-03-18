 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

Putin calls foes 'gnats' as Russia targets Lviv; Moderna seeks OK for 4th dose; plus more top news

Today is Friday, March 18, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

Dry conditions in Texas have led to a combination of uncontained wildfires while the threat for severe weather moves into the Southeast. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

Russia Putin Crackdown

FILE - In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. 

Putin likens opponents to 'gnats,' signaling new repression

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing stiff resistance in Ukraine and crippling economic sanctions at home, Russian President Vladimir Putin is using language that recalls the rhetoric from Josef Stalin’s show trials of the 1930s.

Putin's ominous speech on Wednesday likened opponents to “gnats” who try to weaken the country at the behest of the West — crude remarks that set the stage for sweeping repressions against those who dare to speak out against the war in Ukraine.

His rant appeared to reflect his frustration about the slow pace of the Russian offensive, which bogged down on the outskirts of Kyiv and around other cities in northeastern Ukraine. Russian forces made comparatively bigger gains in the south, but they haven't been able to capture the strategic port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, and their advance along the Black Sea coast also has stalled.

Keep scrolling for links to full versions of these top stories.

Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Drugmaker Moderna asked the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults.

The request is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer's request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors.

In a press release, the company said its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities."

MORNING LISTEN

MARCH MADNESS RECAP

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Friday, March 18

UK regulator revokes license of Russia-backed broadcaster RT

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s communications regulator on Friday revoked the license of the state-funded Russian broadcaster RT amid concern that it…

Russian forces are striking Ukrainian cities from a distance again, pounding the capital of Kyiv and the country’s west as their ground offensive inches forward in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance.

NCAA Day 1 capsules: No. 2 Kentucky falls; No. 12 Richmond ousts Iowa
IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX St Patrick's Day Parade New York

Bagpipers march up Fifth Avenue while they pass in front of St. Patrick Cathedral during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in New York. St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus. That includes New York City's parade, the nation's largest and oldest. It's a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 18

Today in history: Mar. 18

The NBA said it was easing some of its health and safety protocols for individuals who were fully vaccinated.

Today in sports history: March 18

Today in sports history: March 18

In 1993, Santa Clara beats Arizona 64-61 to become the second 15th-seeded team to win a first-round game in the NCAA tournament. See more spor…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

