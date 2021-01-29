Putin signs extension of last Russia-US nuclear arms treaty

After both Moscow and Washington withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, New START is the only remaining nuclear arms control deal between the two countries.

Earlier this month, Russia announced that it would follow the U.S. in pulling out of the Open Skies Treaty, which allowed surveillance flights over military facilities to help build trust and transparency between Russia and the West.

Arms control advocates hailed New START's extension as a boost to global security and urged Russia and the U.S. to start negotiating follow-up agreements.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the country's lead negotiator on New START, said earlier this week that Russia was ready to sit down for talks on prospective arms cuts that he indicated should also involve non-nuclear precision weapons with strategic range.

Russia had offered before Biden took office to extend New START for five years — a possibility that was envisaged by the pact at the time it was signed.

Trump argued that the treaty put the U.S. at a disadvantage, and he initially insisted on adding China as a party to pact. Beijing bluntly rejected the idea. The Trump administration then proposed extending New START for one year and sought to expand it to include limits on battlefield nuclear weapons and other changes, and the talks stalled.

