Putin, Xi push back against US; Olympics opening ceremony underway; jobs report out today

Today is Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
FIRST, THE WEATHER
***
TOP STORIES
Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit
BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping issued a joint statement highlighting what it called “interference in the internal affairs” of other states, as both leaders face criticism from Washington over their foreign and domestic policies.
“Some forces representing a minority on the world stage continue to advocate unilateral approaches to resolving international problems and resort to military policy,” it read, in a thinly veiled reference to the U.S. and its allies.
***
China's pandemic Olympics begins, with lockdown and boycotts
In China, Friday was “Lichun” — which translates to the beginning of spring.
And in this case, the start of the Winter Olympics.
“Beginning of Spring” is the first of the 24 solar terms of the year, and that number — 24 — carried significance in the early moments of the opening ceremony of these Beijing Games. Organizers say it reflects “the Chinese people’s understanding of time,” also noting that these were the 24th Winter Olympics.
The celebration of the lunar terms was punctuated by the first of what will be multiple pyrotechnic displays at the Bird’s Nest — including using fireworks to spell out the word “Spring.”
***
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Last month's huge wave of omicron infections is thought to have weakened hiring in January, though the pullback is considered all but sure to prove a temporary one.
Economists have forecast that the Labor Department will report Friday that employers added just 170,000 jobs last month, according to data provider FactSet. They expect the unemployment rate to remain unchanged at 3.9%.
If the forecast is accurate, January would mark the lowest monthly job gain in about a year. Some economists fear that the government's report will show that the economy actually lost jobs last month, mostly because omicron infections forced so many workers to call in sick and stay home. In some cases, the government will count those absent workers as having lost jobs.
***
MORNING LISTEN
Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about Gallup's annual rankings of the honesty and ethics of various professions. In the second segment they discuss a recent column that says we should stop worrying about "the way things used to be.” And in the third segment, they look at what Americans like about their health care.
***
This morning's top headlines: Friday, Feb. 4
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
***