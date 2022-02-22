Queen cancels online meetings, still has mild COVID; Russia-Ukraine latest; remembering 'Nightbirde'

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
FIRST, THE WEATHER
THE LATEST FROM RUSSIA-UKRAINE
MORE TOP STORIES
Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.
The 95-year-old monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," a palace spokesman said.
Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch.
'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle
Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde, who earned a legion of followers after being a contestant on NBC's "America's Got Talent," has died after a battle with cancer, her family confirmed.
"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," the Marczewski family said in a statement, provided by NBC.
Marczewski fought cancer for four years and died Feb. 19, her family said.
The singer caught the attention of many after delivering a stunning audition last year on "America's Got Talent," performing an original song called "It's OK." During her performance, she disclosed to the judges that she was battling cancer that had spread to her lungs, spine and liver. She impressed judge Simon Cowell with her positivity and resolve.
MORNING LISTEN
We are joined on this Utterly Moderate episode by Steven Melnyk, a professor of supply chain management in the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. Dr. Melnyk will help us understand the ins and outs of a system that many of us gave little thought to and most of us probably couldn’t have even named before the pandemic: the supply chain.
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 22
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city’s leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.
Live updates: Russian lawmakers give Putin permission to use force; White House calls moves 'invasion'
Germany has taken steps to halt the process of certifying the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. This morning's developments from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin received no support from members of the U.N. Security Council at an emergency meeting Monday night for his actions to bring separatists in eastern Ukraine under Moscow’s control.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday for violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights sat by and “chose to do nothing” as Floyd pleaded for air and then went silent, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday at closing arguments in their trial.
WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a year, the Food and Drug Administration lacked a permanent head when the agency was central in the battle against COVID-19. Once President Joe Biden nominated Dr. Robert Califf to head the agency, it took the Senate three months to confirm him.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
The United States Olympic hockey team stuns the Soviet Union with a 4-3 victory in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.…