Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate shows

Britain Royals

This undated photo issued on Thursday Sept. 29, 2022 by the National Records of Scotland, shows the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II. 

 National Records of Scotland via AP

Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, her death certificate has revealed.

The document, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, says the late British monarch died at 3.10 p.m. UK time (10:10 a.m. ET) on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater, Scotland.

The cause of death is listed as old age.

The document is signed by the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne.

