Queen removes Prince Andrew's military roles, patronages

Associated Press
On January 12, a federal judge in New York ruled that a lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move forward.
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Prince Andrew's honorary military titles and royal patronages have been returned to Queen Elizabeth II with her "approval and agreement."
More than 150 navy and army veterans had written to the queen asking her to strip Andrew of all his military ranks and titles after a U.S. judge said Wednesday a sex assault lawsuit against Andrew could go ahead.
In a joint letter issued by the group Republic, they said Andrew had "brought the services he is associated into disrepute."
The palace said in a brief statement that "with the queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen."
"The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the statement added.
A U.S. district judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against Andrew by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who alleges the royal sexually abused her when she was 17.
District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew's lawyers that Giuffre's lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.
He stressed that he wasn't ruling on the truth of the allegations.
Andrew's lawyers have said that the royal never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he "unequivocally denies Giuffre's false allegations against him."
Palace officials have declined to comment on the "ongoing legal matter."
Photos: Prince Andrew through the years
Britain's Royal family sits on blanket on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, Scotland, Sept. 8, 1960, during current holiday. Prince Andrew, in lap of his father, Prince Philip, reaches for trinket presented by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Prince Charles try to catch the baby's attention. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Britain's Prince Andrew, son of Queen Elizabeth II, will celebrate his first birthday February 19. Friends of the Royal Family say the blue-eyed youngster is a placid, smiling infant, content to lie for long periods playing with his toes. He is shown last month during a ride through London on Jan. 16, 1961. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
Queen Elizabeth II stands with her son, Prince Andrew, who waves from Buckingham Palace in London, on June 2, 1962, during fly past of Royal Air Force jet fighters. This followed the colorful pageant of trooping the color on the ninth anniversary of the queen's coronation and her official 36th birthday. The queen wears a tri-cornered hat and the uniform of the Coldstream Guards. Behind her stands the Duke of Kent. (AP Photo)
AP
Britain's Prince Andrew, who will be four years old on February 19, gazes at photographers at Liverpool street station in London, Feb. 3, 1964. The young Prince had just arrived from Sandringham in Norfolk with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Laurence Harris)
Laurence Harris
British Prince Andrew, six-year-old second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wears western style deerskin jacket as he watches polo matches in Windsor Great Park at Windsor, England, on May 14, 1966. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince Andrew is shown as he arrived at King's Cross Station in London, Sept. 13, 1968. He looked smart in his grey suit and long trousers, grey shirt and red tie. Prince Andrew then left by car to Buckingham palace before going on to the Heatherdown boarding school at Ascot. (AP Photo/John Rider-Rider)
John Rider-Rider
Britain's Prince Andrew smiles as he leaves Heatherdown School, in Berkshire, on February 19, 1971, for his eleventh birthday. The Prince was driven from the school to Buckingham Palace to celebrate. (AP Photo/Kemp))
Peter Kemp
Prince Andrew, right, talks with his parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, during an outing on May 8, 1973 in the gardens of Windsor Castle, England. (AP Photo)
Lynn Bell
Prince Andrew the Queen’s 16-year-old son in London shown in July 1976, who is to spend two terms at a Canadian school. “The prince has been involved in plan from the beginning, and is very happy at the prospect”, said a Buckingham Palace spokesman. Prince Andrew, second in line to the throne, was in Canada when be accompanied the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh to the Olympic Games in Montreal. It is intended he will be going to Lakefield College School, Ontario, in time for the beginning of the next term on January 5. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince Andrew, foreground, with his elder brother, Prince Charles, the heir to the British crown on Dec. 15, 1976. The occasion was Prince Andrew’s first visit to HMS Pronington of Wales in Royal Navy terms, was skipper off the coast of Scotland in November. Prince Andrew, 16, is second in lien to the throne after Prince Charles, and this makes him a young man the British will be watching with special interest. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
H.R.H. Prince Andrew, smiles in the Regency room of Buckingham Palace, London for the occasion of his 18th birthday, Feb. 19, 1978. The prince is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and is second, after Prince Charles, in line of succession to the British throne. (AP Photo/Peter Grugeon)
Peter Grugeon
H.R.H. Prince Andrew in his uniform, 1978. The prince is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and is second, after Prince Charles, in line of succession to the British Throne. (AP Photo)
Peter Grugeon
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II takes a walk around the stalls at the Badminton Horse Trials on Saturday, April 21, 1979 in England, her 53rd birthday with her son Andrew (left). The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne was at the trials. No special celebration is planned for Her Majesty's birthday. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince Andrew of Great Britain reported to his new commanding officer, Captain John Mackenzie in Pensacola, Fla., on Friday, Feb. 22, 1980. The Prince will spend three weeks aboard the HMS Hermes as a midshipman as part of his naval officer training. (AP Photo/Moore)
Moore
Britain’s Prince Andrew bites the stem of a red rose, after stepping ashore at Portsmouth, England on September 16, 1982, from the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible. A red rose was presented to each member of the Invincible’s crew, as they left the vessel after her record 166 days at sea, which included action in the Falklands conflict. The 22-year-old prince, whose mother, Queen Elizabeth II welcomed him home, is a helicopter pilot aboard the vessel. (AP Photo/David Caulkin)
David Caulkin
Prince Andrew after disembarking from the aircraft carrier Invincible when he arrived at Portsmouth on Thursday, April 28, 1983 after three months of exercises in the Caribbean and the Atlantic. After his leave, the prince will rejoin his squadron at Culdrose, Cornwall. Later he will go with his squadron to the Invincible’s sister ship, Illustrious, for a NATO exercise. (AP Photo)
AP
His Royal Highness Prince Andrew makes a close inspection of Cybil, a Jersey cow, at a 4-H livestock show in Sussex, N.B., on Tuesday, June 25, 1985. (AP Photo/Paul R. Benoit)
Paul R. Benoit
Prince Andrew and his bride-to-be, Sarah Ferguson, are shown in 1986. The couple will be married on Wednesday, July 23 at Westminster Abbey in London. Ferguson's engagement ring is an oval ruby surrounded by ten diamonds. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London on April 21, 1986, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip (right) are joined by one of their sons Prince Andrew and his fianc?e Sarah Fergusson on the occasion of the Queen's 60th birthday celebration. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
Peter Kemp
The newly-created Duke of York Prince Andrew and his bride Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, ride in the 1802 State Landau carriage in a ceremonial procession to London’s Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey, July 23, 1986. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
Dave Caulkin
The Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, at the rail of the royal yacht Britannia on arrival at Ponta Delgada, July 28, 1986 for an onboard dinner with local officials marking the end of their five-day honeymoon cruise through Portugal’s mid-Atlantic Azores archipelago. (AP Photo/Fernando Ricardo)
Fernando Ricardo
Britain's Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, with their new baby daughter in their arms as they leave the Portland Hospital in London, Aug. 12, 1988. The baby, the first for the royal couple, was born on Monday at night, and will be known as the Princess of York. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
The British Duke of York, Prince Andrew observes audio-visual presentation at "Mountain of Dreams" pavilion during his visit to the Aichi 2005 Expo in Nagakute, central Japan, Friday, April 22, 2005. Friday marks the United Kingdom of Great Britain National Day at the Aichi Expo. (AP Photo/Everete Kennedy Brown, Pool)
EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and International Business Liaison for the Queen of England, joins local politicians in opening a Fresh & Easy Neighborhood Market store Thursday, Feb. 7, 2008, in Compton, Calif. Tesco, which is headquartered in the UK, is the parent company. (AP Photos/Ric Francis)
Ric Francis
Britain's Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, walks hand in hand with his two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie on their arrival at Greenwich Naval College, Thursday Nov. 20 1997 where Prince Charles was hosting a dinner for their parent's Golden Wedding celebrations. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
DAVE CAULKIN
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 9, 2002 file photo members of Britain's Royal family follow the coffin of the Queen Mother , en route to her funeral in Westminster Abbey in London. They are from left: Prince Andrew, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, will stop carrying out public engagements this fall, Buckingham Palace announced Thursday May 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Santiago Lyon, File)
Santiago Lyon
British former F1 World Champion Damon Hill, centre right, and Britain's Prince Andrew, left, after driving a lap, at the launch of the new GP Silverstone circuit, in Silverstone, England, Thursday, April 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Tom Hevezi)
TOM HEVEZI
Britain's Prince Andrew arrives in Canary Wharf to visrt the headquarters of the London CrossRail project, in London, Monday, March, 7, 2011. Prince Andrew will have to decide whether he can continue his role as a trade envoy amid a controversy about his links to a convicted pedophile, a British Cabinet minister said Monday. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Alastair Grant
Britain's Prince Andrew, right, talks to former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, left, as she is presented with the Chatham House prize, a scroll signed by Queen Elizabeth II, Patron of the institute, during the Chatham House Prize award ceremony in central London, Friday, Oct. 11, 2013. Clinton was presented with the institute’s annual award in recognition of her contribution to the significant improvement of international relations, according to the institution. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)
Lefteris Pitarakis
Britain's Prince Andrew, center, arrives with Princess Beatrice, right, and Princess Eugenie arrive for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Odd Anderson/pool photo via AP)
Odd Anderson
From left, Britain's Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday, June 9, 2018.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Frank Augstein
Britain's Prince Andrew inside St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of his father, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP)
Yui Mok
From left, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Charles and Princess Anne arrive after walking in a procession behind the coffin of Prince Philip, with other members of the Royal family during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
Chris Jackson
